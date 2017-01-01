Eye For Film >> News >> La La Land leads BAFTA nominations

La La Land leads BAFTA nominations

11 nods for Damien Chazelle's musical.

by Amber Wilkinson

La La Land received 11 nominations, including Lead Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
La La Land received 11 nominations, including Lead Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
Fresh from sweeping the board at the Golden Globes, La La Land is leading the charge in this year's BAFTA nominations with 11 nods.

The musical, directed by Damien Chazelle won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes on Sunday and is out in the UK this Friday (January 13).

There were nine nominations each for Denis Villeneuve's thoughtful science fiction adaptation Arrival and Tom Ford's psychological drama Nocturnal Animals.

The Outstanding British film award category will see established names Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake) and Andrea Arnold (American Honey) vie against first-time feature directors Pete Middleton and James Spinney (Notes On Blindness) and Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow), with David Yates' blockbuster Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Mick Jackson's Holocaust drama Denial rounding out the category.

Here is the full list of nominations for this year's awards, which are being held at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 February.

Best Film

Outstanding British film

Director

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
  • The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
  • The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
  • Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
  • The Pass - John Donnelly (writer), Ben A William (director)
  • Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film Not in the English Language

Documentary

Animated Film

Original Music

Cinematography

Editing

Production Design

Costume Design

Make-up and Hair

Sound

  • Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
  • Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
  • Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
  • Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
  • La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

  • The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
  • A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
  • Tough - Jennifer Zheng

British Short Film

  • Consumed - Richard John Seymour
  • Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
  • Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
  • The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
  • Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Laia Costa
  • Lucas Hedges
  • Ruth Negga
  • Tom Holland

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Assassin's Creed A Monster Calls Silence Zero Days
News

An extraordinary individual Colin MacCabe remembers John Berger.

Cate Blanchett on stage and screens Taking on The Present and speaking out in Manifesto.

La La Land leads BAFTA nominations 11 nods for Damien Chazelle's musical.

Brexit a threat to creative industries, claims Fiona Hyslop Could Scottish film suffer due to loss of European connections?

La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes Damien Chazelle's musical wins record number of awards.

Broadway remembers Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Bright lights dim for fallen stars.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

Film festivals are taking a festive hiatus just now but we'll have more exciting stuff for you soon from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.

We've recently been covering the French Film Festival UK, the Made in Prague Film Festival and Welsh horror spectacular Abertoir.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of Julieta and Indochine in our latest competitions.