La La Land leads BAFTA nominations

La La Land received 11 nominations, including Lead Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

Fresh from sweeping the board at the Golden Globes, La La Land is leading the charge in this year's BAFTA nominations with 11 nods.

The musical, directed by Damien Chazelle won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes on Sunday and is out in the UK this Friday (January 13).

There were nine nominations each for Denis Villeneuve's thoughtful science fiction adaptation Arrival and Tom Ford's psychological drama Nocturnal Animals.

The Outstanding British film award category will see established names Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake) and Andrea Arnold (American Honey) vie against first-time feature directors Pete Middleton and James Spinney (Notes On Blindness) and Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow), with David Yates' blockbuster Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Mick Jackson's Holocaust drama Denial rounding out the category.

Here is the full list of nominations for this year's awards, which are being held at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 February.

Best Film

Outstanding British film

Director

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion - Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta - Pedro Almodovar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

Animated Film

Original Music

Cinematography

Arrival - Bradford Young

Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey

Editing

Production Design

Costume Design

Make-up and Hair

Sound

Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

British Short Film

Consumed - Richard John Seymour

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell

Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland