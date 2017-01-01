La La Land leads BAFTA nominations

|
La La Land received 11 nominations, including Lead Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
The musical, directed by Damien Chazelle won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes on Sunday and is out in the UK this Friday (January 13).
There were nine nominations each for Denis Villeneuve's thoughtful science fiction adaptation Arrival and Tom Ford's psychological drama Nocturnal Animals.
The Outstanding British film award category will see established names Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake) and Andrea Arnold (American Honey) vie against first-time feature directors Pete Middleton and James Spinney (Notes On Blindness) and Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow), with David Yates' blockbuster Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Mick Jackson's Holocaust drama Denial rounding out the category.
Here is the full list of nominations for this year's awards, which are being held at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 February.
Best Film
Outstanding British film
- American Honey
- Denial
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- I, Daniel Blake
- Notes On Blindness
- Under The Shadow
Director
- Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
- Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake
- Damien Chazelle - La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea
- Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Leading Actress
- Amy Adams - Arrival
- Emily Blunt - The Girl On The Train
- Emma Stone - La La Land
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
Leading Actor
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Supporting Actress
- Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
- Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Viola Davis – Fences
Supporting Actor
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
- Dev Patel - Lion
- Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jeff Bridges - Hell Or High Water
- Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Original Screenplay
- Hell Or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
- I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival - Eric Heisserer
- Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
- Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
- Lion - Luke Davies
- Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
- The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
- The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
- Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
- The Pass - John Donnelly (writer), Ben A William (director)
- Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film Not in the English Language
- Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
- Julieta - Pedro Almodovar
- Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
- Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
- Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
- 13th
- The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
- The Eagle Huntress
- Notes On Blindness
- Weiner
Animated Film
Original Music
- Arrival - Johann Johannsson
- Jackie - Mica Levi
- La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
- Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
- Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography
- Arrival - Bradford Young
- Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens
- La La Land - Linus Sandgren
- Lion - Greig Fraser
- Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey
Editing
- Arrival - Joe Walker
- Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
- La La Land - Tom Cross
- Manchester By The Sea - Jennifer Lame
- Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel
Production Design
- Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
- La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
- Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Costume Design
- Allied - Joanna Johnston
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Colleen Atwood
- Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
- Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land - Mary Zophres
Make-up and Hair
- Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead
- Florence Foster Jenkins - J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
- Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas
- Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees to be confirmed
Sound
- Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
- Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
- La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A Morrow, Andy Nelson
Special Visual Effects
- Arrival - Louis Morin
- Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
- The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R Jones, Adam Valdez
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
British Short Animation
- The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
- A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
- Tough - Jennifer Zheng
British Short Film
- Consumed - Richard John Seymour
- Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
- Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
- The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
- Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Laia Costa
- Lucas Hedges
- Ruth Negga
- Tom Holland