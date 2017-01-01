Huppert sparkles with a crystal award

Awards season: Isabelle Huppert collects her Crystal French Cinema Award at the Ministry of Culture in Paris surrounded by directors including Benoît Jacquot and Anne Fontaine Photo: Richard Mowe

After her surprise best actress win at the Golden Globes (against more obvious contenders as Natalie Portman [Jackie] and Amy Adams [Arrival], last night (16 January) it was the turn of the French to honour Paul Verhoeven’s Elle star Isabelle Huppert.

Just returned from Los Angeles with her Globe trophy in her suitcase, the normally serene Huppert was visibly moved by the accolade bestowed in a ceremony at the Ministry of Culture overlooking the historic Palais Royal in the heart of Paris.

The award from the legendary Saint-Louis crystal house was bestowed by Madame Audrey Azoulay, the French Minister of Culture, and Unifrance’s Jean-Paul Salomé and Isabelle Giordano, marking the conclusion of the 19th Rendezvous with French Cinema.

Many directors associated with Huppert joined the throng to pay tribute among them: Bavo Defurne (Souvenir), Anne Fontaine (Marvin), Mia Hansen-Løve (Things To Come), Joachim Lafosse (Private Property), Benoit Jacquot (Eva - currently shooting), and Diane Kurys (Coup De Foudre).

Madame Azoulay praised Huppert’s talent - but underlined the work that she invested in her various incarnations, her support for French cinema as a roving ambassadress and also her unquenchable curiosity in trying out new avenues whether on screen or in the theatre.

She also emphasised Huppert’s willingness to work with directors from all over the world, among them Michael Haneke, Michael Cimino, Hal Hartley, the Taviani Brothers Paolo and Vittorio, Hong Sang-soo, Brillante Mendoza and Rithy Panh as well as revered French directors such as Claude Chabrol, Jean-Luc Godard and Bertrand Blier.

Huppert declared herself to be “extremely touched” by the presence of so many directors who had given her such a plethora of different roles. Her admitted fear of flying had not held her back from her travels.

Isabelle Huppert: “Everything that has happened recently I share from the bottom of my heart with France.” Photo: Richard Mowe

She added that in these troubled times support for culture can sometimes be neglected. Not every country shared France’s attitude to ensure culture generally and cinema in particular received adequate means to survive.

“I feel extraordinarily privileged to have been able to pursue the career I have managed to carved out and to have made films that reach out to people all over the world,” she said.

“I think it’s quite remarkable that this film with (director Paul) Verhoeven, who is a major filmmaker — to have the recognition especially in America, it’s great.

“Everything that has happened recently I share from the bottom of my heart with France. And the fact that this has been for a French-language role has been particularly surprising. I have learned through all of this that it is the cinema that we recompense with its audacity and sense of transgression.

“I hope whatever happens in the next months that this cultural spirit will lift us higher because it is strong, and essential and political.

“Sometimes the idea of culture falls by the wayside. In France, we have a tendency to think that the values of culture are very high and we have to keep them that way.”

Earlier Huppert had confided that she did not place too much emphasis on accolades but was happy to share around the reflected glory. Now the Oscars beckon - although Elle did not make the foreign film contenders list. The final nominations are announced on 24 January.