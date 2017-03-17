V Day is a winsome little quest, a lover seeking to deliver to his love a bunch of daffodils. As an odyssey it is perhaps less Homeric than Homer Simpsonian, possessed of a definite charm and humour that speaks to the talent of those involved.

After it was shown at 2017's Glasgow Short Film Festival, writer/director Chih-Peng Lukas Kao paid tribute to his team during Q&A, crediting them with small touches like selections of poetry and lighting choices. The story is apparently somewhat autobiographical, and the personal nature of the film is touching. Kao talked about other experimental works and there's certainly a compelling ambiguity to the events. Cross-cultural currents (Kao, his protagonist, and actor Jim Lui are all Taiwanese) add depth to a simple tale of 'boy goes to meet girl' producing a short film that should be anticipated like a new lover's arrival.

Reviewed on: 17 Mar 2017