The Boss Baby

"The script is hilarious and the CGI lip-and-eye perfect"

Where do babies come from? Storks have flown. This time it's mass production with quality control using the tickle technique to decide ultimate destination.

And then there are others who are created already grown. Not literally. They look like babies but have the minds of business executives. One such is Boss Baby.

Tim has been having it his own way for seven years, all the love, bedtime stories and favourite songs on demand. Now there's a newbie in the push chair, dressed for the City, which is odd, with the manipulative skills of an experienced con artist.

In secret, when Dad'n'Mom are out of the room, he makes sure Tim knows who's running things. Bye bye the special onesy routine - songs, stories, cuddle up cozy time. Boss Baby has highjacked the love.

Animation can be traditional and it can be off the wall. Which one? Wall Street?

Animation allows the imagination to rip out the old and reinvent the new. This baby talks. This baby has a team of talking babies. Tim is the interloper. They let him join sometimes if he's good and doesn't sneak to Dad'n'Mom.

Tim is the make-up prince of Imaginary Island where dreams become magic. Is Boss Baby part of this parallel world so that Tim can avoid the fact of losing his Onesy and his Special and having to share Dad'n'Mom with a spewing, diaper leakable, wailing underthing?

It doesn't matter because the script is hilarious and the CGI lip-and-eye perfect. Alec Baldwin, who used to be the Colin Farrell of his day and now wins awards for 30 Rock and impersonates The Donald on Saturday Night Live, voices Boss Baby. It's a made in heaven laughathon.

Boss Baby says Whaaa!!! and Dad'n'Mom come running. Boss Baby says, stay with the unit, we have work to do. Tim breaks ranks and pledges allegiance to The Boss.

Take the citadel! There's a vacancy for CEO of Baby Corp. Go or stay?

The suit is pressed. The shades are wiped. The shoes are shiny. He walks like a baby on a mission, bum cheeks controlling the wobble.

He looks back. He winks.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 29 Mar 2017