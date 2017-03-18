Dreamily dissonant, disquieting, Bhasmang Joshi's film makes excellent use of sound and colour to create a sense of something... other. Perhaps it is the logic of sleep that pervades and creates a jumbling chaos of lulls punctuated by distant mysteries. At times there is the sound of fireworks.

A fish in distress, phone footage of riots, news reports and the sussurus of the distant sea, there is a grasping for comprehension but it never quite comes. As a poem of tones and moods it jars and soothes in unequal measure but does succeed in evocation, if not also provocation. There is a sense that there is some key, anodised blue or not, that would unlock this reverie but until then there is no band. For all the technical skill displayed there is a fear that this is sound (and intermittently fury) signifying nothing.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 18 Mar 2017