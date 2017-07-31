Eye For Film >> News >> Justice League Experience to open in London

Justice League Experience to open in London

Exhibition will include sets, props and costumes

by Jennie Kermode

Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Henry Cavill (Superman)
Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Henry Cavill (Superman) Photo: Warner Bros.

A new exhibition focused on DC comics heroes the Justice League will be held in London on 9 and 10 November. The Justice League Experience will allow fans to explore themed environments based on their favorite characters: Aquaman, The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and - of course - Superman.

Sets, props and costumes from the forthcoming Justice League film will be available for visitors to see. It will be held at The College in Southampton Row.

The film goes on general release on 17 November.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

78/52 Breathe Call Me By Your Name The Killing Of A Sacred Deer The Last Animals Murder On The Orient Express The Shining The Silence Of The Lambs Thelma
News

Battling extinction Kate Brooks on The Last Animals and the fight to save elephants and rhinos

Lost in time Hampton Fancher on beauty, evil, and writing Blade Runner for Robert Mitchum

The homecoming Ariadne Asimakopoulos and Maartje Wegdam on No Place For A Rebel

Justice League Experience to open in London Exhibition will include sets, props and costumes

Kevin Spacey faces further sexual misconduct claims Richard Dreyfuss' son among accusers

BAFTA Scotland hat-trick for T2 Trainspotting Armando Iannucci and Hope Dickson Leach also honoured.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you news, reviews and interviews with the stars from DOC NYC, the London Korean Film Festival and the French Film Festival UK.



We're looking forward to Made In Prague and Abertoir.



We've recently been covering the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, the Cambridge Film Festival, the London East Asia Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival, Manchester's Grimmfest, and the Scottish Queer International Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of the Blu-ray and book of A Man Called Ove, plus a DVD, T-shirt and graphic novel of Eat Locals in our latest competitions.