Justice League Experience to open in London

Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Henry Cavill (Superman) Photo: Warner Bros.

A new exhibition focused on DC comics heroes the Justice League will be held in London on 9 and 10 November. The Justice League Experience will allow fans to explore themed environments based on their favorite characters: Aquaman, The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and - of course - Superman.

Sets, props and costumes from the forthcoming Justice League film will be available for visitors to see. It will be held at The College in Southampton Row.

The film goes on general release on 17 November.