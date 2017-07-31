BAFTA Scotland hat-trick for T2 Trainspotting

T2 Trainspotting won three Scottish BAFTAs

T2 Trainspotting was the big winner at the BAFTA Scotland awards last night, scoring a hat-trick of awards.

The sequel to Trainspotting - which reunites the characters (played by the original cast) in middle-age - was named best fiction film, while Ewen Bremner picked up the film actor award and Danny Boyle was named best fiction director.

Hope Dickson Leach won the best film/television writer for her drama The Levelling.

The best actress gong went to Deirdre Mullins for her role in Highlands-set thriller The Dark Mile.

The award for outstanding contribution to film and television was awarded to Armando Iannucci, the multi BAFTA-winning writer, producer, director and political satirist, whose latest film The Death Of Stalin is currently in cinemas.

Ross Hogg followed up his short film win for Isabella last year (shared with Duncan Cowles), netting the animation award for Life Cycles. This year's short film prize went to The Inescapable Arrival of Lazlo Petushki by Sven Werner and David Brown.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: "It has been a superb evening and this year’s impressive list of winners and nominees highlight the wealth of talent we have here in Scotland’s film, television and games industries. We’re thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that’s going on in Scotland, and the fact that so much Scottish talent is being recognised internationally in the moving industries. We offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners."

The full list of film winners is below:

Actor - Film

Winner: Ewen Bremner - T2 Trainspotting

Robert Carlyle - T2 Trainspotting

Ewan McGregor - T2 Trainspotting

Actress - Film

Kate Dickie - Prevenge

Freya Mavor - Modern Life Is Rubbish

Winner: Deirdre Mullins - The Dark Mile

Animation

Home Matters - Playdead

Winner: Life Cycles - Ross Hogg

Spindrift - Selina Wagner, Anna Thomson, Mike Vass

Director - Fiction

Winner: Danny Boyle - T2 Trainspotting

Hope Dickson Leach - The Levelling

Tom Vaughan - Victoria

Feature Film

Accidental Anarchist - John Archer, Clara Glynn, Berny McGurk - Hopscotch Films

Donkeyote - Chico Pereira, Sonja Henrici, Julian Schwanitz - SDI Productions

Winner: T2 Trainspotting - Danny Boyle, John Hodge, Andrew Macdonald, Christian Colson - DNA Films/Decibel Films/Cloud Eight Films

Short Film

1745 - Morayo Akandé, Gordon Napier, John McKay - Scottish Film Talent Network

Winner: The Inescapable Arrival of Lazlo Petushki - Sven Werner, David Brown - Scottish Film Talent Network

Plastic Man - Yulia Kovanova, Tracey Fearnehough, Ian Dodds, Anthea Harvey

Writer - Film/TV

Joe Ahearne - The Replacement

Simon Carlyle, Gregor Sharp - Two Doors Down

Winner: Hope Dickson Leach - The Levelling