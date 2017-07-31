Odeon rolls out Luxe brand in Edinburgh

Murder On The Orient Express

The fully refurbished Odeon Luxe Edinburgh West couldn’t have asked for a more appropriate film to herald its re-opening – Kenneth Branagh’s opulent remake of Murder On The Orient Express , shown at the same time as its UK premiere in London.

The cinema is the second in the chain's European operation to get a high-end Luxe makeover after East Kilbride, with Glasgow Quay and others soon to follow. Like the Vue, which is also rolling out a revamp, the new Luxe brand features screens in which all the seats have been given a VIP makeover so that they are leather, fully reclining and with individual retractable tables. Best of all, the rake of the cinemas have been greatly improved, so that somebody’s hat or head popping up to obscure your view is a thing of the past.

They’ve also improved the food and drink options and will be offering – at a premium – an iSense screen with 4K projection and Dolby ATMOS sound. Hard of hearing cinemagoers will also benefit from a Dolby Fidelio Audio Description system and Hearing-Impaired loops across all screens.

The cinema’s manager said: “We’re extremely proud that Scotland will be home to three of the four first Odeon Luxe cinemas in Europe and we’re thrilled to be able to offer film fans in Edinburgh the ultimate, luxury cinema experience.

“Since our doors closed earlier this year in August, our team have been working hard to create the ultimate venue for film fans. With recliner seating throughout, the highest quality sound and screens and an all new retail offering, we can’t wait to welcome back film fans to enjoy the biggest and best film releases in fantastic luxury and comfort.”

