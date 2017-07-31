Lady Macbeth leads BIFA nominations

Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth, which has 15 nominations

William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth led the charge in the British Independent Film Awards short list with 15 nominations.

The costume drama, starring Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie and Cosmo Jarvis - all of whom have received acting nods - was one of several debuts to make a strong showing, alongside I Am Not A Witch (13 nominations), God's Own Country (11 nominations) and Jawbone (seven nominations).

Armando Iannucci's satire The Death Of Stalin and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also made strong showings, with 14 and 11 nominations respectively.

In a strong year for British film, 35 British features have received nominations and the winners will be announced by Mark Gatiss at a ceremony on December 10.

BIFA said: “This year’s nominations showcase the range and quality of British independent filmmaking. It’s a diverse and varied list, in terms of the teams making the films and also the kinds of stories being told. It is especially encouraging to see so much exciting work from so many new filmmakers; this points to a very bright future for British cinema and we’re proud to be at the heart of it, celebrating these exceptional films.”

As previously announced, Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award at the ceremony. The Variety Award recognises a director, actor, writer or producer who has made a global impact and helped to focus the international spotlight on the UK.

Gatiss said: “It’s a delight to take a break from my ongoing experiments in the reanimation of dead tissue to present these awards which reflect the brightest talents in our industry.”

The full list of nominees is below:

Best British Independent Film

Best International Independent Film

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actress

Emily Beecham, Daphne

Frances Mcdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margaret Mulubwa, I Am Not A Witch

Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth

Ruth Wilson, Dark River

Best Actor

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Paddy Considine, Journeyman

Johnny Harris, Jawbone

Josh O’connor, God’s Own Country

Alec Secareanu, God’s Own Country

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Most Promising Newcomer

Best Debut Director

Deborah Haywood, Pin Cushion

Francis Lee, God’s Own Country

Thomas Napper, Jawbone

Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch

William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth

Debut Screenwriter

Alice Birch, Lady Macbeth

Gaby Chiappe, Their Finest

Johnny Harris, Jawbone

Francis Lee, God’s Own Country

Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch

Breakthrough Producer

The Discovery Award

Even When I Fall, Sky Neal, Kate Mclarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

Halfway, Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

In Another Life, Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

Isolani, R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

My Pure Land, Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best Documentary

Almost Heaven, Carol Salter

Half Way, Daisy-May Hudson

Kingdom Of Us, Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

Uncle Howard, Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

Williams, Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British Short Film

1745, Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John Mckay

Fish Story, Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

The Entertainer, Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O’donnell

Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography

Best Casting

Best Costume Design

Dinah Collin, My Cousin Rachel

Suzie Harman, The Death Of Stalin

Sandy Powell, How To Talk To Girls At Parties

Holly Rebecca, I Am Not A Witch

Holly Waddington, Lady Macbeth

Best Editing

Johnny Burke, Williams

David Charap, Jawbone

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Peter Lambert, The Death Of Stalin

Joe Martin, Us And Them

Best Effects

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Julene Paton, I Am Not A Witch

Jan Sewell, Breathe

Nadia Stacey, Journeyman

Nicole Stafford, The Death Of Stalin

Sian Wilson, Lady Macbeth

Best Music

Best Production Design

Jacqueline Abrahams, Lady Macbeth

Cristina Casali, The Death Of Stalin

James Merifield, Final Portrait

Nathan Parker, I Am Not A Witch

Eve Stewart, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Best Sound