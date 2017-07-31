Lady Macbeth leads BIFA nominations

|
Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth, which has 15 nominations
The costume drama, starring Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie and Cosmo Jarvis - all of whom have received acting nods - was one of several debuts to make a strong showing, alongside I Am Not A Witch (13 nominations), God's Own Country (11 nominations) and Jawbone (seven nominations).
Armando Iannucci's satire The Death Of Stalin and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also made strong showings, with 14 and 11 nominations respectively.
In a strong year for British film, 35 British features have received nominations and the winners will be announced by Mark Gatiss at a ceremony on December 10.
BIFA said: “This year’s nominations showcase the range and quality of British independent filmmaking. It’s a diverse and varied list, in terms of the teams making the films and also the kinds of stories being told. It is especially encouraging to see so much exciting work from so many new filmmakers; this points to a very bright future for British cinema and we’re proud to be at the heart of it, celebrating these exceptional films.”
As previously announced, Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award at the ceremony. The Variety Award recognises a director, actor, writer or producer who has made a global impact and helped to focus the international spotlight on the UK.
Gatiss said: “It’s a delight to take a break from my ongoing experiments in the reanimation of dead tissue to present these awards which reflect the brightest talents in our industry.”
The full list of nominees is below:
Best British Independent Film
- The Death Of Stalin
- God’s Own Country
- I Am Not A Witch
- Lady Macbeth
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best International Independent Film
Best Director
- Armando Iannucci, The Death Of Stalin
- Francis Lee, God’s Own Country
- Martin Mcdonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch
- William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth
Best Screenplay
- Alice Birch, Lady Macbeth
- Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, The Death Of Stalin
- Francis Lee, God’s Own Country
- Martin Mcdonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch
Best Actress
- Emily Beecham, Daphne
- Frances Mcdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margaret Mulubwa, I Am Not A Witch
- Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth
- Ruth Wilson, Dark River
Best Actor
- Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
- Paddy Considine, Journeyman
- Johnny Harris, Jawbone
- Josh O’connor, God’s Own Country
- Alec Secareanu, God’s Own Country
Best Supporting Actress
- Naomi Ackie, Lady Macbeth
- Patricia Clarkson, The Party
- Kelly Macdonald, Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Andrea Riseborough, The Death Of Stalin
- Julie Walters, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor
- Simon Russell Beale, The Death Of Stalin
- Steve Buscemi, The Death Of Stalin
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Ian Hart, God’s Own Country
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most Promising Newcomer
- Naomi Ackie, Lady Macbeth
- Harry Gilby, Just Charlie
- Cosmo Jarvis, Lady Macbeth
- Harry Michell, Chubby Funny
- Lily Newmark, Pin Cushion
Best Debut Director
- Deborah Haywood, Pin Cushion
- Francis Lee, God’s Own Country
- Thomas Napper, Jawbone
- Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch
- William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth
Debut Screenwriter
- Alice Birch, Lady Macbeth
- Gaby Chiappe, Their Finest
- Johnny Harris, Jawbone
- Francis Lee, God’s Own Country
- Rungano Nyoni, I Am Not A Witch
Breakthrough Producer
- Gavin Humphries, Pin Cushion
- Emily Morgan, I Am Not A Witch
- Brendan Mullin, Katy Jackson, Bad Day For The Cut
- Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Lady Macbeth
- Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson, God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award
- Even When I Fall, Sky Neal, Kate Mclarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
- Halfway, Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
- In Another Life, Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
- Isolani, R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
- My Pure Land, Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best Documentary
- Almost Heaven, Carol Salter
- Half Way, Daisy-May Hudson
- Kingdom Of Us, Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
- Uncle Howard, Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
- Williams, Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British Short Film
- 1745, Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John Mckay
- Fish Story, Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
- The Entertainer, Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
- Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O’donnell
- Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best Cinematography
- Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- David Gallego, I Am Not A Witch
- Tat Radcliffe, Jawbone
- Thomas Riedelsheimer, Leaning Into The Wind
- Ari Wegner, Lady Macbeth
Best Casting
- Shaheen Baig, Lady Macbeth
- Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf, God’s Own Country
- Sarah Crowe, The Death Of Stalin
- Sarah Halley Finn, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Debbie Mcwilliams, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Best Costume Design
- Dinah Collin, My Cousin Rachel
- Suzie Harman, The Death Of Stalin
- Sandy Powell, How To Talk To Girls At Parties
- Holly Rebecca, I Am Not A Witch
- Holly Waddington, Lady Macbeth
Best Editing
- Johnny Burke, Williams
- David Charap, Jawbone
- Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Peter Lambert, The Death Of Stalin
- Joe Martin, Us And Them
Best Effects
- Nick Allder, Ben White, The Ritual
- Luke Dodd, Journeyman
- Effects Team, The Death Of Stalin
- Dan Martin, Double Date
- Chris Reynolds, Their Finest
Best Make Up & Hair Design
- Julene Paton, I Am Not A Witch
- Jan Sewell, Breathe
- Nadia Stacey, Journeyman
- Nicole Stafford, The Death Of Stalin
- Sian Wilson, Lady Macbeth
Best Music
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri</li>
- Fred Frith, Leaning Into The Wind
- Matt Kelly, I Am Not A Witch
- Paul Weller, Jawbone
- Christopher Willis, The Death Of Stalin
Best Production Design
- Jacqueline Abrahams, Lady Macbeth
- Cristina Casali, The Death Of Stalin
- James Merifield, Final Portrait
- Nathan Parker, I Am Not A Witch
- Eve Stewart, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Best Sound
- Anna Bertmark, God’s Own Country
- Maiken Hansen, I Am Not A Witch
- Andy Shelley, Steve Griffiths, Jawbone
- Joakim Sundström, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Sound Team, Breathe