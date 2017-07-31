Eye For Film >> News >> Lady Macbeth leads BIFA nominations

Lady Macbeth leads BIFA nominations

Costume drama receives 15 nominations

by Amber Wilkinson

Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth, which has 15 nominations
Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth, which has 15 nominations
William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth led the charge in the British Independent Film Awards short list with 15 nominations.

The costume drama, starring Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie and Cosmo Jarvis - all of whom have received acting nods - was one of several debuts to make a strong showing, alongside I Am Not A Witch (13 nominations), God's Own Country (11 nominations) and Jawbone (seven nominations).

Armando Iannucci's satire The Death Of Stalin and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also made strong showings, with 14 and 11 nominations respectively.

In a strong year for British film, 35 British features have received nominations and the winners will be announced by Mark Gatiss at a ceremony on December 10.

BIFA said: “This year’s nominations showcase the range and quality of British independent filmmaking. It’s a diverse and varied list, in terms of the teams making the films and also the kinds of stories being told. It is especially encouraging to see so much exciting work from so many new filmmakers; this points to a very bright future for British cinema and we’re proud to be at the heart of it, celebrating these exceptional films.”

As previously announced, Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award at the ceremony. The Variety Award recognises a director, actor, writer or producer who has made a global impact and helped to focus the international spotlight on the UK.

Gatiss said: “It’s a delight to take a break from my ongoing experiments in the reanimation of dead tissue to present these awards which reflect the brightest talents in our industry.”

The full list of nominees is below:

Best British Independent Film

Best International Independent Film

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Most Promising Newcomer

Best Debut Director

Debut Screenwriter

Breakthrough Producer

The Discovery Award

  • Even When I Fall, Sky Neal, Kate Mclarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
  • Halfway, Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
  • In Another Life, Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
  • Isolani, R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
  • My Pure Land, Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best Documentary

  • Almost Heaven, Carol Salter
  • Half Way, Daisy-May Hudson
  • Kingdom Of Us, Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
  • Uncle Howard, Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
  • Williams, Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British Short Film

  • 1745, Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John Mckay
  • Fish Story, Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
  • The Entertainer, Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
  • Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O’donnell
  • Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography

Best Casting

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

Best Effects

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Best Music

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

78/52 Breathe Call Me By Your Name The Killing Of A Sacred Deer The Shining The Silence Of The Lambs Thelma Thor: Ragnarok
News

Light and the darkness Caroline Champetier on Hannah Arendt, Margarethe von Trotta, Claude Lanzmann and the subject of evil

Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment Claims relate to 1985 film Death Of A Salesman

Six women accuse Brett Ratner of sexual abuse Tower Heist director denies claims

Lady Macbeth leads BIFA nominations Costume drama receives 15 nominations

Dementia-friendly screenings go monthly in Glasgow GFT's Movie Memories helps make cinema accessible

Arrest warrant issued for Rose McGowan “Are they trying to silence me?" actress asks

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you news, reviews and interviews with the stars from the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival and the London Korean Film Festival.



We're looking forward to next month's DOC NYC, Made In Prague and the French Film Festival UK.



We've recently been covering the Cambridge Film Festival, the London East Asia Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival, Manchester's Grimmfest, and the Scottish Queer International Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of the Blu-ray and book of A Man Called Ove, plus a DVD, T-shirt and graphic novel of Eat Locals in our latest competitions.