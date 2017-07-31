Eye For Film >> News >> Rosemary Leach dies

Rosemary Leach dies

Room With A View star was 81

by Jennie Kermode

Rosemary Leach with Helena Bonham Carter in A Room With A View
Rosemary Leach with Helena Bonham Carter in A Room With A View

Rosemary Leach, who received BAFTA nominations for her roles in A Room With A View and That'll Be The Day, has died following a short illness, her agent announced today. She was 81.

The Shropshire born actress focused most of her career on theatre and television, winning an Olivier Award for 84 Charing Cross Road and appearing in popular series The Jewel In The Crown and Berkeley Square. She was also known for her work in sitcom My Family, and as a reader on children's storytelling series Jackanory.

Leach is survived by actor husband Colin Starkey.

