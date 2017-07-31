Eye For Film >> News >> French Film Festival announces line-up

French Film Festival announces line-up

Festival includes tributes to Claude Berri and Jeanne Moreau.

by Amber Wilkinson

Indochine, which screened at the first French Film Festival in 1992. Régis Wargnier will attend
The French Film Festival UK celebrates its silver jubilee this year and has announced the titles which will screen at the event, which runs at cinemas across the UK from November 2 to December 17.

Among the guests attending this year's festival will be Oscar-winning director Régis Wargnier, who will present a screening of Indochine, which screened at the first French Film Festival in 1992.

Other attendees include director Lucas Belvaux, who brings his topical film This Is Our Land and physical comedians Abel and Fiona Gordon, who will introduce their latest comedy Lost In Paris.

A number of films that screened in Cannes join the slate, including Redoubtable, about a young Jean-Luc Godard, Mathieu Amalric's singer biopic Barbara and Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghosts, which charts the complications that arise for a filmmaker when his former lover returns to the scene.

The festival's Classics strand will pay tribute to Jeanne Moreau, who died in July, and Claude Berri.

Festival director Richard Mowe said: “The Festival was started thanks to European funding during the UK’s Presidency of the EC. In the looming shadow of Brexit it is more important than ever to nurture such cultural events, leading to closer harmony and an appreciation and understanding of our European neighbours, sentiments that find voice in the themes of many of the films on offer. We look forward to the next quarter century. Bon anniversaire.”

Full details of the festival line-up, along with dates, times and venues, can be found on the official site.

