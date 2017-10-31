French Institute Alliance Française to honour Caroline Champetier

Barbara Sukowa stars in Margarethe von Trotta's Hannah Arendt, shot by Caroline Champetier Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

The French Institute Alliance Française in New York is set to honour Caroline Champetier this fall with a CinéSalon eight film retrospective, curated by Delphine Selles-Alvarez and the famed cinematographer herself.

Caroline Champetier: Shaping The Light kicks off on September 19 with Xavier Beauvois' Of Gods And Men (Des Hommes Et Des Dieux), starring Lambert Wilson and Michael Lonsdale. Other highlights include Arnaud Desplechin's La Sentinelle (Emmanuel Salinger, Thibault de Montalembert, Jean-Louis Richard); Chantal Akerman's Toute Une nuit (Aurore Clément, Natalia Akerman, Paul Allio); Jean-Luc Godard's Grandeur Et Décadence D'Un Petit Commerce De Cinéma with Jean-Pierre Léaud, Marie Valera, Jean-Pierre Mocky and Caroline Champetier.

Holy Motors director Leos Carax Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze

Following screenings of Anne Fontaine's The Innocents (Les Innocentes) and Leos Carax's Holy Motors, Caroline Champetier will participate in Q&As on October 24.

On October 31 at 4:00pm - Margarethe von Trotta's Hannah Arendt, co-written by Pam Katz, starring Barbara Sukowa as Arendt and Janet McTeer as Mary McCarthy will be screened.

Von Trotta's film focuses on the years surrounding the Eichmann trial in Israel in 1961, which Arendt covered as a reporter for The New Yorker. The five articles she published in 1963, reprinted in book form as Eichmann In Jerusalem, caused great controversy. Arendt's criticism that the Israeli government and the prosecutor put on a show trial, that Jewish leaders facilitated the deportations, and the concept of the "banality of evil" shook the world.

A film not included in the CinéSalon program worth noting that was shot by Caroline Champetier and William Lubtchansky is The Last Of The Unjust, directed by Claude Lanzmann. Champetier's latest collaboration is with Lanzmann for his 2017 documentary Napalm.

Caroline Champetier: Shaping The Light screens on Tuesdays at the Florence Gould Hall Theater, French Institute Alliance Française in New York from September 19 through October 31, 2017.