Guy Ritchie honoured by Raindance

Guy Ritchie will receive Auteur Award Photo: Courtesy of Raindance
The award will be presented by Raindance Festival founder Elliot Grove on August 15 at an evening to celebrate the festival's 25th anniversary.
Ritchie's career - which began as a runner - has seen him helm hits including Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and RocknRolla.
Grove said: “We could not be more thrilled that Guy Ritchie will be the recipient of this year’s Raindance Auteur Award.
“Guy has always been a great supporter of ours, having attended Raindance back in the early 90s. Guy has gone onto become a prominent figure in film, breathing new life into the British film industry when he exploded onto the scene with his cult crime comedies. Over the years, Guy has developed into a unique and stylish storyteller, we could not think of a more fitting artistic talent for this award.”
The 25th Raindance Film Festival will take place from September 20–October 1. The programme will be announced on August 15.