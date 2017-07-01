Eye For Film >> News >> Death of Jeanne Moreau at 89

Death of Jeanne Moreau at 89

French icon who worked with all the greats

by Richard Mowe

Jeanne Moreau at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005
Jeanne Moreau at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 Photo: Richard Mowe

The iconic French actress Jeanne Moreau has died aged 89, it was announced in Paris today by her agent.

The actress, singer, screenwriter and director was best known for starring in the François Truffaut film Jules Et Jim in 1962 and Louis Malle’s Lift To The Scaffold.

She was the recipient of multiple lifetime achievement awards, including a BAFTA fellowship awarded to her in 1996, and served on the jury of the third edition of the European Film Awards when they were held in Glasgow in 1990 during the city’s reign as European City of Culture. She was awarded a European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

She was a friend and collaborator of many other of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, including Jean Cocteau, Jean Genet and Marguerite Duras.

Jeanne d'Hauteserre, mayor of the 8th arrondissement in Paris, where she lived, confirmed the news today saying: “She had a sensual beauty and an inimitable serious voice, which has fascinated the greatest directors during a career of 65 years.”

Born in Paris on 23 January 1928, Moreau made her theatrical debut in 1947, and established herself as one of the leading actresses of the Comedie Française. She began playing small roles in films in 1949 and eventually achieved prominence with such directors as Louis Malle and François Truffaut. She was at her most prolific during the 1960s, but continued to work in recent years.

Latterly she was said to be reclusive and in poor health and had not been seen in public for some time.

Read our full obituary on Jeanne Moreau - the feminist femme fatale

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

47 Meters Down The Big Sick Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie City Of Ghosts Dunkirk Victim
News

Moreau - the feminist femme fatale We look back at the life of France's screen legend.

Man on the edge Kasra Farahani on emotional disintegration, modern America and Tilt.

Vanishing point Clément Cogitore on war, myths, disappearances and Neither Heaven Nor Earth

Death of Jeanne Moreau at 89 French icon who worked with all the greats

Open City announces line-up Seventh edition of London documentary fest runs September 5-10

Deadpool tops BBFC complaints list for 2016 Sex, violence and strong language offend viewers.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you all the latest news and reviews from the Fantasia film festival in Montreal.



We're looking forward to Frightfest.



We've recently been at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the East End Film Festival in London.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of Neither Heaven Nor Earth and A Quiet Passion in our latest competitions.