Roger Moore dies at 89

Roger Moore

He was Bond, James Bond; and also the Saint and a Persuader. He was a much loved actor with a long history of work in film, on stage and on the small screen. Roger Moore has died today at the age of 89.

"It is with a heavy heat that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," said the star's children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement.

Moore starred in a total of seven James Bond films, making the character his own and bringing a darker edge to the role than had been apparent in Sean Connery's days. He also introduced a playful streak of humour and said that he had a great time making the films as well as enjoying the benefits of being known as James Bond for the rest of his life. He appeared in over 50 other films over the course of his career.

Offscreen, the actor served as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and it was his charity work which led to him receiving a knighthood in 2003. According to his children, he felt that it was his greatest achievement. He was also outspoken on animal rights issues.

Active right up until the end of his days, Moore recently lent his distinctive vocal talents to two films yet to be released. He always loved meeting fans, and was renowned for the charm and courtesy with which he treated them.

A private funeral is to be held in Monaco. His children have expressed their concern with the well being of his widow, Kristina Tholstrup, who lost her daughter to cancer last year.

"His humour and spirit will be missed by us all," said the team at Pinewood Studios.