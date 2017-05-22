Eye For Film >> News >> Laura Poitras honoured

Laura Poitras honoured

AFI Docs celebrates Citizenfour director.

by Amber Wilkinson

Laura Poitras won an Oscar for Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour
Laura Poitras won an Oscar for Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour
The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced AFI Docs will pay tribute to Laura Poitras — the director of Risk, about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and the Academy Award®-winning Edward Snowden portrait Citizenfour (2014) — as the festival's 2017 Charles Guggenheim Symposium honoree.

Each year, the AFI Docs Charles Guggenheim Symposium honours a master of the nonfiction art form. Taking place at the Newseum on June 16, the Symposium will include an in-depth conversation with Poitras along with clips from her work, which includes The Oath, My Country, My Country and Flag Wars.

AFI Docs director Michael Lumpkin said: "Poitras has the extraordinary instinct and ability to put her camera in the heart of history as it unfolds, regardless of the risk. Using her keen eye, Poitras reveals worlds just beyond what we can see. We are honored to celebrate her remarkable career and dedication to the documentary form."

Previous Guggenheim Symposium honorees including Werner Herzog, Albert Maysles, Alex Gibney and DA Pennebaker.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Colossal Mindhorn
News

Throwing down the gauntlet Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly on The Black Gloves.

Elton inspires three young filmmakers Video shorts evoke singer's classic songs.

'Film is the best way to deliver a powerful message' Gore on his fight to save planet.

Roger Moore dies at 89 Goodbye, Mr Bond.

Cannes shows solidarity for Manchester Festival and mayor give messages of support

Laura Poitras honoured AFI Docs celebrates Citizenfour director.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you all the latest live from the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival.



We've recently been at the Tribeca Film Festival and New Directors, New Films in New York, BFI Flare in London, and the Human Rights Watch Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win The Goose Steps Out in our latest competition.