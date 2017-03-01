Polanski back on Cannes red carpet

|
Eva Green in Roman Polanski’s out of competition Cannes film Based On A True Story Photo: Unifrance
Roman Polanski Photo: Richard Mowe
The title had been touted for inclusion early on but Polanski has always been a controversial figure, who earlier in the year had to resign from his role as President of the Césars (France’s Oscars) after protests from feminist groups. He won the Palme d’Or in 2002 for The Pianist, set in the Warsaw Ghetto.
The new film — starring Eva Green, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Vincent Perez — is focused on a writer who must deal with an obsessive fan after the release of her latest book.
Swedish director Östlund's The Square, completes the official competition, said to be “a provocative satire.” His previous film Force Majeure won the jury prize in Cannes Un Certain Regard and BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.
Swedish director Ruben Östlund, whose film The Square, completes the official Cannes competition Photo: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival
Oscar-nominated documentarian Barbet Schroeder's Le Venerable W. and French director Eric Caravaca's Carre 35 will be given special screenings.
In the Un Certain Regard section, Santiago Mitre's The Summit (La Cordillera) and Li Ruijun's Walking Past The Future have been added.
A children's screening of Zombillenium from directing duo Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord also has been added.
As part of the 70th anniversary programming, there will be a tribute to director André Téchiné presenting his latest film Golden Years (Nos années folles).
Competition
- The Square by Ruben Östlund
Out of Competition
- Based On A True Story (D’après une histoire vraie) by Roman Polanski
Un Certain Regard
- The Summit (La Cordillera) by Santiago Mitre
- Walking past the Future by Li Ruijun
Special Screenings
- Le Vénérable W. by Barbet Schroeder
- Carré 35 by Eric Caravaca
Children’s Screening
- Zombillénium by Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord
Tribute
- André Téchiné presents his newest film Golden Years (Nos années folles).
Event
- An event with a concert and a film by Tony Gatlif whose movie Djam will be screened at the Cinéma de la plage (Movies on the Beach).