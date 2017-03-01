Polanski back on Cannes red carpet

Eva Green in Roman Polanski’s out of competition Cannes film Based On A True Story Photo: Unifrance

Roman Polanski Photo: Richard Mowe

With just over two weeks to go before the start of the 70th anniversary edition of the Cannes Film Festival , the organisers have added some titles to the mix including one in competition (The Square by Ruben Östlund) and an out of competition slot for Roman Polanski’s Based On A True Story.

The title had been touted for inclusion early on but Polanski has always been a controversial figure, who earlier in the year had to resign from his role as President of the Césars (France’s Oscars) after protests from feminist groups. He won the Palme d’Or in 2002 for The Pianist, set in the Warsaw Ghetto.

The new film — starring Eva Green, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Vincent Perez — is focused on a writer who must deal with an obsessive fan after the release of her latest book.

Swedish director Östlund's The Square, completes the official competition, said to be “a provocative satire.” His previous film Force Majeure won the jury prize in Cannes Un Certain Regard and BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund, whose film The Square, completes the official Cannes competition Photo: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The new titles increase the number of competition films from 19 to 20 and the out-of-competition slate from four to five.

Oscar-nominated documentarian Barbet Schroeder's Le Venerable W. and French director Eric Caravaca's Carre 35 will be given special screenings.

In the Un Certain Regard section, Santiago Mitre's The Summit (La Cordillera) and Li Ruijun's Walking Past The Future have been added.

A children's screening of Zombillenium from directing duo Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord also has been added.

As part of the 70th anniversary programming, there will be a tribute to director André Téchiné presenting his latest film Golden Years (Nos années folles).

Competition

The Square by Ruben Östlund

Out of Competition

Based On A True Story (D’après une histoire vraie) by Roman Polanski

Un Certain Regard

The Summit (La Cordillera) by Santiago Mitre

Walking past the Future by Li Ruijun

Special Screenings

Le Vénérable W. by Barbet Schroeder

Carré 35 by Eric Caravaca

Children’s Screening

Zombillénium by Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord

Tribute

André Téchiné presents his newest film Golden Years (Nos années folles).

Event

An event with a concert and a film by Tony Gatlif whose movie Djam will be screened at the Cinéma de la plage (Movies on the Beach).