Eye For Film >> News >> Jonathan Demme dead at 73

Jonathan Demme dead at 73

Eclectic director succumbed to oesophogeal cancer.

by Jennie Kermode

Jonathan Demme
Jonathan Demme Photo: Dan D'Errico / Montclair Film Festival

Director Jonathan Demme, known for hits like Philadelphia and The Silence Of The Lambs, has passed away in New York atthe age of 73. According to a statement, the cause was oesophogeal cancer and complications of heart disease.

Beginning his career in 1971 with Roger Corman produced biker film Angels Hard As They Come, Demme enjoyed most success during the Eighties with dramas like Something Wild, but had a particular passion for making documentaries. He also loved music and collaborated on films with Neil Young, Justin Timberlake and Talking Heads.

Two years ago, Demme's film Ricki And The Flash, starring Meryl Streep, opened the Locarno Film Festival.

Tributes have been pouring in from other filmmakers, with Jim Jarmusch describing Demme as an "inspiring filmmaker, musical explorer, ornithologist (!), and truly wonderful and generous person." Ron Howard said that he was "a great artist, humanitarian, activist and a warm and encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him."

Oesophogeal cancer kills around seven and a half thousand people per year in the UK, where, according to Cancer Research UK, it is the sixth most common cause of cancer death. Men are more at risk than women and the risk increases with age.

Demme, who was treated for the cancer in 2010 but suffered a relapse, is survived by his wife Joanne Howard and their three children. They have asked that donations be made in his memory to Americans For Immigrant Justice in Miami.

