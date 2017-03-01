Eye For Film >> News >> Stop, thief! Tom Hardy chases down suspect

Stop, thief! Tom Hardy chases down suspect

Hollywood star makes an arresting appearance in London.

by Jennie Kermode

Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Photo: Georges Biard

Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy hit the headlines today when he chased down two motorbike thieves in London. The teenagers, who allegedly purloined their vehicle before driving through a red light and crashing it into a car, are now in police custody.

Hardy, who is visiting London to promote Dunkirk, was in the Richmond area of the city when he witnessed the crash and immediately sprang into action. He succeeded in grabbing and restraining one of the suspects while a police officer caught the other. The teenagers, both aged 16, were taken to hospital but do not have any serious injuries.

Hardy has frequently been required to get physical in his films, and his fans were recently excited to learn that he has a small role in the forthcoming Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, though who he will play remains a secret.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Handsome Devil The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Mäki Heal The Living Lady Macbeth Letters From Baghdad Resilience Rules Don't Apply Their Finest The Transfiguration
News

Work in progress Jessica Oreck on timelessness, true stories, and One Man Dies A Million Times.

Within a neurodivergent world Rachel Israel on developing Keep The Change.

Smith, Chastain and Sorrentino join Cannes jury Almodóvar finalises his colleagues for duty.

Stop, thief! Tom Hardy chases down suspect Hollywood star makes an arresting appearance in London.

Sundance London titles announced Festival's 14 features include The Big Sick and A Ghost Story.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you all the latest from the Tribeca Film Festival.



We're looking forward to this year's Cannes Film Festival.



We've recently been at New Directors, New Films in New York, BFI Flare in London, and the Human Rights Watch Film Festival.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win A Dog's Purpose and Sleepless merchandise in our latest competitions.