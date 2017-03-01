Beatriz At Dinner to open Sundance: London

Salma Hayek, Connie Britton and Chloe Sevigny in Beatriz At Dinner - Beatriz, an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner. Doug Strutt is a cutthroat, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither will ever be the same. Photo: Lacey Terrell

Sundance Institute has announced that Sundance Film Festival: London will open on June 1 at Picturehouse Central with the European premiere of Beatriz At Dinner.

The satire, directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White, stars Salma Hayek as a new age sort who finds herself inadvertently sharing a meal with her rich employer, locking horns with her real estate developer husband Don Strutt (John Lithgow) along the way.

John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said: “We look forward to launching our fifth festival in London with Beatriz At Dinner, a masterful dramedy of errors from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White and starring Salma Hayek. This was a standout at our Utah Festival in January and is a wonderful example of the continued innovation and creativity of our independent filmmakers that we'll showcase in London again this year.”

Arteta added: "I’m thrilled that Beatriz At Dinner will open the Sundance Film Festival: London. Amidst the comedy, drama and brilliant performances in the film, Mike White's script weaves some timely and potent political commentary and we're especially excited to premiere the film to UK audiences at such a politically polarized time in world history. I cannot wait to see how audiences outside the United States will react."

The full programme for the Sundance Film Festival: London will be announced soon.