Quad Cinema reopens with First Encounters

The Quad Cinema in New York reopens in grand style this Friday, April 14 with theatrical releases of Katell Quillévéré's Heal The Living (Réparer Les vivants), Terence Davies' A Quiet Passion and Maura Axelrod's Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back. Amy Heckerling will introduce Seven Beauties (Pasqualino Settebellezze) in the career retrospective for the great filmmaker Lina Wertmüller: Female Trouble.

First Encounters kicks off this Saturday with Greta Gerwig's first viewing of David Lynch's Blue Velvet. Jeffrey Deitch chooses DA Pennebaker's Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, John Turturro picks Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, Noah Baumbach nails Bruce Robinson's Withnail And I, Sandra Bernhard views Rainer Werner Fassbinder's Lola, and Kenneth Lonergan selects Edward Yang's YiYi.

Artistic Directors Nancy Spector of the Guggenheim Museum and Massimiliano Gioni of the New Museum will join Maura Axelrod for a discussion this Friday following the 7:45pm screening of Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back.

Lina Wertmüller: Female Trouble runs from April 14 through April 30, 2017.

First Encounters is an ongoing series where the first viewers discuss their reactions with the audience following the screenings.