Cannes jury duty for Sandrine

Award for best first film in the festival.

by Richard Mowe

Sandrine Kiberlain will head up Camera D’Or jury at the Cannes Film Festival.
Sandrine Kiberlain will head up Camera D’Or jury at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will be president of the Cannes Film Festival’s Camera D’Or jury who award a prize for the best first film in the Competition, Un Certain Regard, Critics’ Week and Directors’ Fortnight sections.

She succeeds to the role after such figures as Wim Wenders, Tim Roth, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda, Sabine Azéma and, last year, director Catherine Corsini.

The Cannes Film Festival has given this particular prize since 1978, with winning films including Stranger Than Paradise by Jim Jarmusch (1984), Suzaku by Naomi Kawase (1997), Le Ballon Blanc by Jafar Panahi (1995), Hunger by Steve McQueen (2008) and Beasts Of The Southern Wild by Benh Zeitlin (2012). Last year’s winner was Divines from Houda Benyamina.

Kiberlain who will be surrounded by other industry professionals, has had a career spanning 25 years and more than 40 films, including Laetitia Masson’s En Avoir (Ou Pas) for which she won a most promising actress César, Mademoiselle Chambon opposite Vincent Lindon and 9 Month Stretch (recipient of a best actress César).

The Cannes Film Festival 70th anniversary edition runs from 17 to 28 May.

