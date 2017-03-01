Tim Pigott-Smith dies

Tim Pigott-Smith as Lord Ascot in Alice In Wonderland. Photo: © 2010 Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Film, stage and small screen actor Tim Pigott-Smith - who was made an OBE in this year's New Year Honours list - died this morning, aged 70.

His agent John Grant confirmed his death and described him as "one of the great actors of his generation" He added: "Much loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend."

Pigott-Smith - who had been due to appear in a stage production of Arthur Miller's Death Of A Salesman next week - became a household name thanks to his appearance in ITV Raj-set drama Jewel In The Crown in 1984. He won a BAFTA for his role as police sergeant Ronald Merrick.

In addition to his television work, Pigott-Smith, who was born in Rugby, Warwickshire and trained at the Bristol Old Vic, he appeared in a number of films, including V For Vendetta, Clash Of The Titans, Alice In Wonderland, Quantum Of Solace and the upcoming remake of Whisky Galore!

Stars took to Twitter last night to pay tribute to the actor. Impressionist Rory Bremner wrote: "Shocked & saddened to hear Tim Pigott-Smith has died. Lovely man- great grace, voice, presence, timing, sense of humour. Great actor too."

Mark Gatiss tweeted: "So very sad to hear that Tim Pigott-Smith has passed away. A lovely man and a wonderful actor. My thoughts with Pam and the family. RIP"

He is survived by his actress wife Pamela Miles and son Tom.