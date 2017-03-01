Eye For Film >> News >> Cannes Critics’ Week sealed with a kiss

Cannes Critics’ Week sealed with a kiss

Sidebar section unveils poster image

by Richard Mowe

The poster for Critics' Week features Garance Marillier and Julie Ducourneau
The poster for Critics' Week features Garance Marillier and Julie Ducourneau Photo: Océane Le Moal and Alice Khol
After the flurry of controversy over the choice of a “slimmed down” Claudia Cardinale for the official Cannes Film Festival poster the Critics’ Week (La Semaine de la Critique) have unveiled their poster image for the 56th edition of a film selection chosen by the French critics.

In pride of place are Garance Marillier and Julie Ducourneau, respectively actress and director of Raw (Grave) which was in last year’s selection, a flesh-eating thriller marking the director’s assured debut. The image shows the pair during the premiere screening in Cannes last year. The photograph was taken by Alice Khol.

The Critics’ Week, which runs from May 18 to 26, has as president Kleber Mendonça Filho, the Brazilian screenwriter and director best known for Aquarius, which deals with family relationships and growing old. The director was snubbed by his country as a contender for Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination supposedly after the cast protested about the impeachment of the Brazilian President Dilma Roussef on the red carpet at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

The full line-up of features and shorts will be announced on April 24.

After some media speculation about the official Festival image being touched up to make Cardinale appear slimmer, the star issued a statement to say: “As a committed feminist, I see no attack on the female form. There are other things happening in the world right now that are more important to be discussing. It’s only cinema, let’s not forget that.”

