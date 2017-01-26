Edinburgh French Institute celebrates work of Raoul Peck

French Institute season to celebrate the work of Raoul Peck.

To accompany the release of Oscar nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro , the French Institute in Edinburgh is screening six of director Raoul Peck’s previous films throughout April and May.

The season entitled Raoul Peck, Chronicles of an Exile explores Peck’s trajectory from Haiti, where he was borned, to the newly formed Democratic Republic of the Congo and on to France.

Peck’s filmography is tainted by the memory of the painful exile from Haiti, fleeing the Duvalier dictatorship in 1961 (The Man On The Shore), only to arrive in the newly independent Congo which would see its Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba assassinated in the months following Peck’s move (Lumumba and Lumumba, The Death Of A Prophet). From New-York (Haitian Corner) to Kinshasa (Lumumba, The Death Of A Prophet), Peck portrays the immigrants and the misplaced. His films celebrate figures of the fight for black representation and speech, and against established political systems.

A talk by Haiti specialist Rachel Douglas from the University of Glasgow will follow the screening of The Man On The Shore.

Although the regular screenings at the French Institute are generally open only to those with annual membership, The Raoul Peck season is open to the public upon the purchase of a season pass (£8); I Am Not Your Negro tickets can also be purchased separately (£6/£4).

The full list of screenings in the Raoul Peck season in April and May is as follows:

I Am Not Your Negro

Tue 18 April

6.30pm - 8.30pm



Lumumba

Tue 25 April

6.30pm - 8.30pm



Haitian Corner

Wed 26 April

6.30pm - 8.30pm



Le Profit et rien d’autre (The Profit And Nothing Else)

Wed 10 May 2.30pm - 4.30pm



Lumumba, la mort du prophète (Lumumba, The Death Of A Prophet)

Wed 10 May

6.30pm - 8.30pm



L’Homme sur les quais (The Man On The Shore), followed by a talk by Rachel Douglas

Tue 16 May

6.30pm - 8.45pm



Moloch Tropical

Wed 17 May

6.30pm - 8.30pm



Lumumba, la mort du prophète (Lumumba, The Death Of A Prophet)

Wed 24 May

2.30pm - 4.30pm



Le Profit et rien d’autre (The Profit And Nothing Else)

Wed 24 May

6.30pm - 8.30 pm



L’Homme sur les quais (The Man on the Shore)

Wed 31 May

6.30pm - 8.30pm

For more information about the season and other screenings at the Institue, visit www.ifecosse.org.uk/events.

