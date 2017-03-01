Eye For Film >> News >> Miloš Forman birthday season

Miloš Forman birthday season

London showcase to explore parallels between Czech director and British Free Cinema movement.

by Amber Wilkinson

Miloš Forman, right, will be celebrated by short season. Photo: Courtesy of London Czech Centre
The Czech Centre in London is showcasing a short season of films to mark the 85th birthday of Czech director Miloš Forman from April 22 to 30.

The events will also explore the principles - such as the importance of the everyday, the rejection of cinematic norms and the belief in artistic freedom - which Forman shared with the British Free Cinema movement by presenting his films alongside British directors such as Lindsay Anderson and Ken Loach.

Although Forman became famed for his Oscar-winning films One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (due for re-release in British cinemas on April 14) and Amadeus, he began his started his career in opposition to classic narrative cinema, using mainly non-professional actors and scripts that eschewed conventional dramatic development.

The full programme is as follows:

Sat 22 April, 5.30pm
Poor Cow - Dir: Ken Loach, UK 1967, DCP

Sat 22 April, 7.30pm
Blonde In Love - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1965, 35 mm

Sun 23 April, 7pm
The Firemen's Ball - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1967, blu-ray
and Together - Lorenza Manzeti, UK 1956, 35 mm.

Sat 29 April, 7.30pm
Audition - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1963, 35 mm
and Momma Don't Allow - Karel Reisz, Tony Richardson, UK 1956, 16 mm

Sun 30 April, 7pm
Everyday Except Christmas - Lindsay Anderson, UK 1957, 16 mm
and We Are The Lambeth Boys - Karel Reisz, UK 1959, 52’, 35 mm
and Refuge England - Robert Vas, UK 1959, 16 mm

For more details and to book tickets, visit the official site.

