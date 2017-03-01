Miloš Forman birthday season

Miloš Forman, right, will be celebrated by short season. Photo: Courtesy of London Czech Centre

The Czech Centre in London is showcasing a short season of films to mark the 85th birthday of Czech director Miloš Forman from April 22 to 30.

The events will also explore the principles - such as the importance of the everyday, the rejection of cinematic norms and the belief in artistic freedom - which Forman shared with the British Free Cinema movement by presenting his films alongside British directors such as Lindsay Anderson and Ken Loach.

Although Forman became famed for his Oscar-winning films One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (due for re-release in British cinemas on April 14) and Amadeus, he began his started his career in opposition to classic narrative cinema, using mainly non-professional actors and scripts that eschewed conventional dramatic development.

The full programme is as follows:

Sat 22 April, 5.30pm

Poor Cow - Dir: Ken Loach, UK 1967, DCP

Sat 22 April, 7.30pm

Blonde In Love - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1965, 35 mm

Sun 23 April, 7pm

The Firemen's Ball - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1967, blu-ray

and Together - Lorenza Manzeti, UK 1956, 35 mm.

Sat 29 April, 7.30pm

Audition - Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia 1963, 35 mm

and Momma Don't Allow - Karel Reisz, Tony Richardson, UK 1956, 16 mm

Sun 30 April, 7pm

Everyday Except Christmas - Lindsay Anderson, UK 1957, 16 mm

and We Are The Lambeth Boys - Karel Reisz, UK 1959, 52’, 35 mm

and Refuge England - Robert Vas, UK 1959, 16 mm

For more details and to book tickets, visit the official site.