7 Minutes opens Italian Film Festival

Industrial relations drama 7 Minutes opened the Italian Film Festival. Michele Placio: 'I demonstrates what's happening in Europe today'

Michele Placido's 7 Minutes (7 Minuti) opened the Italian Film Festival at Edinburgh Filmhouse last night with the director in attendance. Introducing the film, Placido described the festival - which runs until March 16 at venues in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Inverness and Dundee - as "a small festival and a great festival at the same time".

His film is based on the true story of female workers at a textiles firm who are asked to agree on a small change to their terms and conditions during a takeover of their factory. Echoes of workers rights film Made In Dagenham combine with the tension of 12 Angry Men as the women, from a range of different backgrounds and ethnicities, must put the decision to a vote. It's a subject which will strike a chord across European with workers who are facing both the enduring impact of the economic crisis and pressure on jobs from globalisation.

Placido said: "I was not aware it was going to be some contemporary in its impact. It demonostrates what is happening in Europe today. That is to say fear. We're all afraid."

The festival is also screening:

Ears (Orecchie) - A black comedy about a day in the life of a man who suddenly begins to question everything from his faith to his relationships.

Fiore - Drama that sees romance bloom at a juvenile detention centre.

Indivisible (Indivisibli) - Drama about conjoined twin sisters who make a living as singers... but one of them longs for independence.

Italian Race (Veloce come il vento) - A young woman discovers a talent for Gran Turismo racing, but when life takes a tough turn, her drug addicted brother turns becomes her only hope.

Like Crazy (La pazza gioia) - Two delusional mental health patients escape from their institution and go on a series of misadventures.

One Kiss (Un bacio) - Award-winning drama about three teenagers struggling to be true to themselves.

Pericle (Pericle il nero) - Thriller sees an on-the-run mobster have a change of heart after falling for a woman.

The Ploy (La Macchinazione) - David Grieco’s award-winning drama pulls the viewer back to the late summer of 1975 and the final months of Pier Paolo Pasolini, who is editing his most controversial film, Salo.

S Is For Stanley - Documentary about Emilio D’Alessandro, who spent 30 years working for Stanley Kubrick.

Sweet Dreams (Fai bei sogni) - A journalist struggles to cope with the death of his mum, who passed away when he was only nine years old.

Worldy Girl (La ragazza del mondo) - A young Jehovah's Witness falls for a boy outside her community.

For more information on dates and times of screenings, visit the official site