Rendez-Vous with French Cinema opening night in New York

Celebrations mark the start of the festival.

by Anne-Katrin Titze

Class of 2017 Rendez-Vous with French Cinema opening night
Pictured above from left to right are: Frantz's François Ozon, uniFrance General Director Isabelle Giordano, Reda Kateb and Cécile de France, stars of Django, a highlight of the festival, Mal De Pierres' Nicole Garcia, Django's Étienne Comar, Réparer Les Vivants' Katell Quillévéré, composer Martin Wheeler for 150 Milligrams and Sólveig Anspach's L'Effet Aquatique, Planetarium's Rebecca Zlotowski, 150 Milligrams' Emmanuelle Bercot, and in the front row, Florence Almozini, Associate Director of Programming for the Film Society of Lincoln Center with Agnès Varda for the Opening Night of the 22nd edition of New York's Rendez-Vous with French Cinema on March 1 at the Walter Reade Theater.

Rendez-Vous with French Cinema at the Film Society of Lincoln Center
Jérôme Salle’s The Odyssey (L'Odyssée) starring Lambert Wilson as Jacques Cousteau with Audrey Tautou and Pierre Niney (Jalil Lespert's Yves Saint Laurent) is the Closing Night selection screening on March 12.

Coming up from the red carpet: Martin Wheeler on L'Effet Aquatique and 150 Milligrams, Katell Quillévéré, Cécile de France, Étienne Comar, and François Ozon.

New York's Rendez-Vous with French Cinema runs through March 12.

