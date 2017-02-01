Eye For Film >> News >> Moonlight in the limelight at the Independent Spirit Awards

Moonlight in the limelight at the Independent Spirit Awards

Barry Jenkins' film takes six gongs as Huppert wins again.

by Jennie Kermode

Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight

It was a braw bricht nicht for Moonlight tonight, with Barry Jenkins' film about hidden American lives suddenly looking like a serious contender for tomorrow night's Oscars. It took a total of six awards, including Best Feature and Best Director.

Robert Eggers' The Witch, which opened lat year's Glasgow Youth Film Festival, also did unexpectedly well, taking both the awards it was nominated for. Meanwhile, Isabelle Huppert received the Best Female Lead award for her performance in Elle, continuing to dominate this year's awards.

Those awards in full:-

Best Feature

Best Director

Best First Feature

Best Female Lead

  • Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Best Male Lead

Best Supporting Female

  • Molly Shannon - Other People

Best Supporting Male

  • Ben Foster - Hell Or High Water

Best Screenplay

Best First Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Documentary

Best International Film

John Cassavetes Award

  • Spa Night

Robert Altman Award

Piaget Producers Award

  • Jordana Mollick

Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Truer Than Fiction Award

