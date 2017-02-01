Moonlight in the limelight at the Independent Spirit Awards

|
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
It was a braw bricht nicht for Moonlight tonight, with Barry Jenkins' film about hidden American lives suddenly looking like a serious contender for tomorrow night's Oscars. It took a total of six awards, including Best Feature and Best Director.
Robert Eggers' The Witch, which opened lat year's Glasgow Youth Film Festival, also did unexpectedly well, taking both the awards it was nominated for. Meanwhile, Isabelle Huppert received the Best Female Lead award for her performance in Elle, continuing to dominate this year's awards.
Those awards in full:-
Best Feature
Best Director
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best First Feature
Best Female Lead
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Best Male Lead
- Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
Best Supporting Female
- Molly Shannon - Other People
Best Supporting Male
- Ben Foster - Hell Or High Water
Best Screenplay
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best First Screenplay
- Robert Eggers - The Witch
Best Cinematography
- James Laxton - Moonlight
Best Editing
- Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders - Moonlight
Best Documentary
Best International Film
John Cassavetes Award
- Spa Night
Robert Altman Award
Piaget Producers Award
- Jordana Mollick
Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
- Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits
Truer Than Fiction Award
- Nanfu Wang - Hooligan Sparrow