On Body And Soul Takes Golden Bear

On Body And Soul took home the Golden Bear Photo: Courtesy Of the Berlin Film Festival
Hungarian drama On Body And Soul (Testrol es lelkrol), directed by Ildiko Enyedi's, won the Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival tonight.
The offbeat love story, set in a slaughterhouse, had earlier taken a FIPRESCI critics prize and two other accolades from the independent juries.
The Silver Bear grand jury prize went to Alain Gomis's Kinshasa-set drama Félicité and the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives went to Agnieszka Holland's Spoor.
Aki Kaurismaki was named best director for The Other Side of Hope, which tells the blackly comic tale of an illegal emigre in Finland.
The best actress Silver Bear went to Kim Min-hee, star for her performance in Hang Sangsoo's On the Beach at Night Alone, while Georg Friedrich was named best actor for Bright Nights, directed by Thomas Arslan.
The jury was chaired by director Paul Verhoeven, and included actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Jentsch and Diego Luna, director Wang Quan’an, producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati and artist Olafur Eliasson.
PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL JURY
GOLDEN BEAR FOR BEST FILM (awarded to the film’s producer)
On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi
SILVER BEAR GRAND JURY PRIZE
Félicité by Alain Gomis
SILVER BEAR ALFRED BAUER PRIZE for a feature film that opens new perspectives
Spoor (Pokot) by Agnieszka Holland
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST DIRECTOR
Aki Kaurismäki for The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen)
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTRESS
Kim Minhee in
On the Beach at Night Alone (Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja) by Hong Sangsoo
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTOR
Georg Friedrich in Bright Nights (Helle Nächte) by Thomas Arslan
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST SCREENPLAY
Sebastián Lelio and Gonzalo Maza for A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica)
SILVER BEAR FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION
Dana Bunescu for the editing in Ana, Mon amour by Călin Peter Netzer
GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD
Summer 1993 by Carla Simón
GLASHÜTTE ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Ghost Hunting (Istiyad Ashbah) by Raed Andoni
PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY
GOLDEN BEAR FOR BEST SHORT FILM
Small Town (Cidade Pequena) by Diogo Costa Amarante
SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE (SHORT FILM)
Reverie in the Meadow (Ensueño en la Pradera) by Esteban Arrangoiz Julien
AUDI SHORT FILM AWARD
Street of Death by Karam Ghossein
SPECIAL MENTION
Centaur (Centauro) by Nicolás Suárez
PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION
Children’s Jury Generation Kplus
CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Film
Little Harbour (Piata loď) by Iveta Grófová
SPECIAL MENTION
Mountain Miracle -- An Unexpected Friendship by Tobias Wiemann
CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Short Film
Promise by Xie Tian
SPECIAL MENTION
Hedgehog's Home by Eva Cvijanovic
THE GRAND PRIX OF THE GENERATION KPLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY
Becoming Who I Was by Chang-Yong Moon and Jin Jeon
ex aequo
Summer 1993 by Carla Simón
THE SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE GENERATION KPLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY
for the best short film
Grandfather (Aaba) by Amar Kaushik
SPECIAL MENTION
Sabaku by Marlies van der Wel
Youth Jury Generation 14plus
CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Film
Butterfly Kisses by Rafael Kapelinski
SPECIAL MENTION
Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves (Ceux qui font les révolutions à moitié n'ont fait que se creuser un tombeau) by Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie
CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Short Film
Wolfe by Claire Randall
SPECIAL MENTION
SNIP by Terril Calder
THE GRAND PRIX OF THE GENERATION 14PLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY
School Number 3 (Shkola nomer 3) by Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux
SPECIAL MENTION
The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka
THE SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE GENERATION 14PLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do by Juanita Onzaga
SPECIAL MENTION
Into The Blue (U Plavetnilo) by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović