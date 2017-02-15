On Body And Soul Takes Golden Bear

On Body And Soul took home the Golden Bear Photo: Courtesy Of the Berlin Film Festival

Hungarian drama On Body And Soul (Testrol es lelkrol), directed by Ildiko Enyedi's, won the Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival tonight.

The offbeat love story, set in a slaughterhouse, had earlier taken a FIPRESCI critics prize and two other accolades from the independent juries.

The Silver Bear grand jury prize went to Alain Gomis's Kinshasa-set drama Félicité and the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives went to Agnieszka Holland's Spoor.

Aki Kaurismaki was named best director for The Other Side of Hope, which tells the blackly comic tale of an illegal emigre in Finland.

The best actress Silver Bear went to Kim Min-hee, star for her performance in Hang Sangsoo's On the Beach at Night Alone, while Georg Friedrich was named best actor for Bright Nights, directed by Thomas Arslan.

The jury was chaired by director Paul Verhoeven, and included actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Jentsch and Diego Luna, director Wang Quan’an, producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati and artist Olafur Eliasson.

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL JURY

GOLDEN BEAR FOR BEST FILM (awarded to the film’s producer)

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi

SILVER BEAR GRAND JURY PRIZE

Félicité by Alain Gomis

SILVER BEAR ALFRED BAUER PRIZE for a feature film that opens new perspectives

Spoor (Pokot) by Agnieszka Holland

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Aki Kaurismäki for The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen)

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTRESS

Kim Minhee in

On the Beach at Night Alone (Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja) by Hong Sangsoo

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTOR

Georg Friedrich in Bright Nights (Helle Nächte) by Thomas Arslan

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST SCREENPLAY

Sebastián Lelio and Gonzalo Maza for A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica)

SILVER BEAR FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION

Dana Bunescu for the editing in Ana, Mon amour by Călin Peter Netzer

GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD

Summer 1993 by Carla Simón

GLASHÜTTE ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Ghost Hunting (Istiyad Ashbah) by Raed Andoni

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY

GOLDEN BEAR FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Small Town (Cidade Pequena) by Diogo Costa Amarante

SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE (SHORT FILM)

Reverie in the Meadow (Ensueño en la Pradera) by Esteban Arrangoiz Julien

AUDI SHORT FILM AWARD

Street of Death by Karam Ghossein

SPECIAL MENTION

Centaur (Centauro) by Nicolás Suárez

PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION

Children’s Jury Generation Kplus

CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Film

Little Harbour (Piata loď) by Iveta Grófová

SPECIAL MENTION

Mountain Miracle -- An Unexpected Friendship by Tobias Wiemann

CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Short Film

Promise by Xie Tian

SPECIAL MENTION

Hedgehog's Home by Eva Cvijanovic

THE GRAND PRIX OF THE GENERATION KPLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY

Becoming Who I Was by Chang-Yong Moon and Jin Jeon

ex aequo

Summer 1993 by Carla Simón

THE SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE GENERATION KPLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY

for the best short film

Grandfather (Aaba) by Amar Kaushik

SPECIAL MENTION

Sabaku by Marlies van der Wel

Youth Jury Generation 14plus

CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Film

Butterfly Kisses by Rafael Kapelinski

SPECIAL MENTION

Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves (Ceux qui font les révolutions à moitié n'ont fait que se creuser un tombeau) by Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie

CRYSTAL BEAR for the Best Short Film

Wolfe by Claire Randall

SPECIAL MENTION

SNIP by Terril Calder

THE GRAND PRIX OF THE GENERATION 14PLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY

School Number 3 (Shkola nomer 3) by Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux

SPECIAL MENTION

The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

THE SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE GENERATION 14PLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY

The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do by Juanita Onzaga

SPECIAL MENTION

Into The Blue (U Plavetnilo) by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović