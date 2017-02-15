Berlin announces audience and independent jury awards

I Am Not Your Negro

As the 67th edition of the Berlin Film Festival starts to wind down, the first award winners have been announced.

The Panorama audience awards were given to Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck's examination of US race relations through the work of James Baldwin and his three assassinated friends - and Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a family under siege in war-torn Syria Insyriated.

The audience vote runners up in the audience vote were Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi's documentary portrait of singer Chavela Vargas, Chavela and Naoko Ogigami's drama Close Knit.

The independent jury awards were also announced.

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY

BERLIN SHORT FILM NOMINEE FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS

The Artificial Humours (Os Humores Artificiais) by Gabriel Abrantes

PRIZES OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Competition prize:

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi

Special Mention:

A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica) by Sebastián Lelio

Panorama prize:

Investigating Paradise (Tahqiq fel djenna) by Merzak Allouache

Special Mention:

I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck

Forum prize:

Mama Colonel (Maman Colonelle) by Dieudo Hamadi

Special Mention:

El mar la mar by Joshua Bonnetta and J.P. Sniadecki

PRIZES OF THE FIPRESCI JURY

Competition prize:

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi

Panorama prize:

Pendular by Julia Murat

Forum prize

A Feeling Greater Than Love (Shu'our akbar min el hob) by Mary Jirmanus Saba

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM PRIZE

From the Berlinale Special

Devil's Freedom (La libertad del diablo) by Everardo González

GUILD FILM PRIZE

Competition prize:

The Party by Sally Potter

CICAE ART CINEMA AWARDS

Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat

and

Newton by Amit V Masurkar

LABEL EUROPA CINEMAS

Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw

BERLINER MORGENPOST READERS’ JURY AWARD

On Body And Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi

TAGESSPIEGEL READERS’ JURY AWARD

Mama Colonel (Maman Colonelle) by Dieudo Hamadi

The Golden Bear and main jury awards will be announced tonight.