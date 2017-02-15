Berlin announces audience and independent jury awards

|
I Am Not Your Negro
The Panorama audience awards were given to Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck's examination of US race relations through the work of James Baldwin and his three assassinated friends - and Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a family under siege in war-torn Syria Insyriated.
The audience vote runners up in the audience vote were Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi's documentary portrait of singer Chavela Vargas, Chavela and Naoko Ogigami's drama Close Knit.
The independent jury awards were also announced.
PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY
BERLIN SHORT FILM NOMINEE FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS
The Artificial Humours (Os Humores Artificiais) by Gabriel Abrantes
PRIZES OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY
Competition prize:
On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi
Special Mention:
A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica) by Sebastián Lelio
Panorama prize:
Investigating Paradise (Tahqiq fel djenna) by Merzak Allouache
Special Mention:
I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck
Forum prize:
Mama Colonel (Maman Colonelle) by Dieudo Hamadi
Special Mention:
El mar la mar by Joshua Bonnetta and J.P. Sniadecki
PRIZES OF THE FIPRESCI JURY
Competition prize:
On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi
Panorama prize:
Pendular by Julia Murat
Forum prize
A Feeling Greater Than Love (Shu'our akbar min el hob) by Mary Jirmanus Saba
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM PRIZE
From the Berlinale Special
Devil's Freedom (La libertad del diablo) by Everardo González
GUILD FILM PRIZE
Competition prize:
The Party by Sally Potter
CICAE ART CINEMA AWARDS
Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat
and
Newton by Amit V Masurkar
LABEL EUROPA CINEMAS
Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw
BERLINER MORGENPOST READERS’ JURY AWARD
On Body And Soul (Testről és lélekről) by Ildikó Enyedi
TAGESSPIEGEL READERS’ JURY AWARD
Mama Colonel (Maman Colonelle) by Dieudo Hamadi
The Golden Bear and main jury awards will be announced tonight.