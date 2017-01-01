Eye For Film >> News >> Harrison Ford in aeroplane near miss

Harrison Ford in aeroplane near miss

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" star asked.

by Jennie Kermode

Aerial antics for Ford in Air Force One.
Harrison Ford has narrowly avoided crashing his light aircraft into a passenger plane after accidentally heading for the taxiway instead of the runway at California's John Wayne airport. It's the fourth time the Star Wars star has got in trouble while flying. He survived crashing a plane into a golf course just two years ago.

In Monday's incident, Ford skimmed over the top of an American Airlines Boeing 737 containing 110 passengers and six crew members. "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" he asked air traffic control.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.

