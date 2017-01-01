Eye For Film >> News >> Fight breaks out in Aberdeen cinema

Fight breaks out in Aberdeen cinema

Mobile phone user kicked to the ground.

by Jennie Kermode

T2 Trainspotting.
T2 Trainspotting.

The police had to be called to Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse on Thursday night after a man was assaulted during a screening of T2 Trainspotting. The man, who was sitting at the front of the cinema, is said by witnesses to have answered his mobile phone while the film was playing, at which point another man, sitting further back, approached and assaulted him.

The victim reportedly apologised to the person next to him after answering his phone, but continued to make a noise. He was subsequently struck in the face and kicked to the ground by the assailant, who fled the cinema with a friend. Two doctors who happened to be in the audience looked after the victim, who had suffered facial injuries.

The police have yet to make an arrest and are appealing for help from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.

