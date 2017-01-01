Eye For Film >> News >> Almodóvar named Cannes jury president

Almodóvar named Cannes jury president

Spaniard “overwhelmed” by invitation for 70th edition.

by Richard Mowe

Pedro Almodóvar with his Julieta actress Emma Suarez at the Cannes Film Festival last year.
Pedro Almodóvar with his Julieta actress Emma Suarez at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Photo: Richard Mowe

A frequent visitor to the Cannes Film Festival, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar will return this year as president of the Competition jury for the event’s 70th edition.

Pedro Almodóvar at the Cannes Film Festival last year to present Julieta
Pedro Almodóvar at the Cannes Film Festival last year to present Julieta Photo: Richard Mowe

Almodóvar declared himself to be “grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed” by the invitation from organisers Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux.

He will take up his duties at the start of the Festival on 17 May and continue through until 28 May when the results of the deliberations of the jury will be announced at the traditional prize-giving ceremony under a global spotlight.

Cannes organisers say that the other members of the jury and the announcement of the official selection will be made in mid-April.

At last year’s Festival Almodóvar presented his latest film, Julieta.

