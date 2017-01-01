Hidden Figures takes top honours at SAG Awards

Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures

The SAG Awards are always the most important of the year to actors because they represent the approval of peers, but they also provide an opportunity for ensemble films to shine, rather than be eclipsed by those that hinge on strong individual performances. The bi winner this year was Hidden Figures, a film whose success at the box office has far exceeded expectations based on its budget, its subject matter and its lack of A-list stars. Star Taraji P Henderson described it as a film about unity and what can be achieved "when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins. Every time."

The tone of the night was distinctly political, with many stars taking the opportunity to speak out against Donald trump's ban on Muslims from several countries entering the US. "My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim," said Moonlight star Mahershala Ali, explaining that his mother had not initially welcomed his decision to convert but that they had got past their difficulties because religious difference was a small thing compared to their love for each other.

The biggest cheer of the night went to David Harbor, who stars in Stranger Things, which won in the TV category. "We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters," he said. "And when we are lost amid the hypocrisy and casual violence, we will punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalised."

