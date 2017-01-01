Eye For Film >> News >> Sir John Hurt dies at 77

Sir John Hurt dies at 77

Tributes pour in for Alien and Elephant Man star.

by Amber Wilkinson

John Hurt has died, aged 77
John Hurt has died, aged 77 Photo: Anne-Katrin Titze
Stars paid tribute to Alien and Elephant Man star John Hurt last night, who has died, aged 77.

The twice Oscar-nominated star was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 but given the all-clear in October of that year.

He pulled out of Sir Kenneth Branagh's production of The Entertainer in July 2016 on the advice of doctors after being hospitalised with "an intestinal complaint".

Hurt, who was born in Derbyshire, appeared in more than 120 films. He received Oscar nominations for his role as John Merrick in The Elephant Man and for his supporting role as Max in The Midnight Express. He won a BAFTA for his role as Merrick and The Naked Civil Servant.

On Twitter, Mel Brooks, who directed him in Spaceballs, wrote: "No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed."

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood wrote: "It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir."

He was knighted in 2015. He is survived by wife Anwen Rees Meyers.

