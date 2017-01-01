Tributes paid to Miguel Ferrer

Kyle MacLachlan and Miguel Ferrer in Twin Peaks

Actor Miguel Ferrer has died at the age of 61, it was announced last night. The much-loved actor, who made his breakthrough in the original RoboCop, had recently completed work on a new series of David Lynch's cult hit Twin Peaks. "Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP. – Coop," tweeted co-star Kyle MacLachlan.

Although he mostly played bit parts, Ferrer's charisma and dry humour won him a devoted fan following. He was the son of 1950 Oscar winner José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney. "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day... pale in comparison," said George Clooney, his cousin, referring to the fact that to most Americans today will always be bout a presidential inauguration but to his family it will be about the loss of their loved one.

Ferrer had an extensive mall screen career, appearing in Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Tales From The Crypt and ER. He also had a long-running role in NCIS: Los Angeles. On the big screen he appeared in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, The Manchurian Candidate and Iron Man 3, and lent his voice to Disney's Mulan.

Ferrer had been suffering from throat cancer for some time. He passed away at home surrounded by his family, and is survived by wife Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi.