Eye For Film >> News >> Redford: I think the election will galvanize people

Redford: I think the election will galvanize people

Sundance founder on staying out of politics but getting involved with the environment at opening press conference.

by Amber Wilkinson

The 2017 edition of Sundance may have kicked off on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration but festival founder Robert Redford had no intention of getting bogged down in politics.

Speaking at the Egyptian Theatre in the heart of Park City, he said: "Presidents come and go. The pendulum swings. We try to stay away form politics per se. If politics comes up in the stories the filmmakers are telling, so be it."

He added: "We stay away from that. We do not take a position."

But he did say that he thought the election result would ultimately "galvanize people". He said: "I hope and I think that it's going to be followed by a movement and I think that's very helpful."

Speaking at a round table after the conference, director of programming Trevor Groth also addressed the outcome of the election in terms of the festival's programming. He said: "It really didn't impact our decisions. when we took a step back and looked at the programme, a lot of the ideas in the films took on different implications but it didn't change our selections."

This year, the festival is championing environmentally themed films, under the New Climate banner. Speaking about selecting An Inconvenient Sequel as a day one film - which sees Al Gore continue to fight for global awareness of climate change - festival director John Cooper said: "I liked the idea of going global and saying, there's a problem up here that overrides all this, even overrides all parties."

He also talked about the initiatives that Sundance have taken this year to try to encourage more environmental filmmaking. "I was afraid it [the drop off in films with an environmental theme] was coming from funding, that maybe we'd talked so much about the environment it became not as sexy. I was worried we were getting lazy, apathetic, we've already 'done it'. I was speculating that was maybe the case."

Also speaking about the New Climate theme, Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam added: "The idea of climate change for us, we think we have a unique role to play because we see this as a human issue not a partisan issue. I don't think that most people don't think that climate change isn't real."

Whether the festival is taking a position or not, its attendees are highly likely to. An anti-Trump women's march is planned in the city on Saturday.

Watch the conference at the top of this article.

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Goodfellas Irreplaceable Jackie La La Land Lion Manchester By The Sea Trainspotting
News

An American story Discovering MA with Celia Rowlson-Hall, Ian Bloom and Iva Radivojevic.

Huppert sparkles with a crystal award Elle star touched by honour in Paris.

An extraordinary individual Colin MacCabe remembers John Berger.

Cate Blanchett on stage and screens Taking on The Present and speaking out in Manifesto.

Redford: I think the election will galvanize people Sundance founder on staying out of politics but getting involved with the environment at opening press conference.

Glasgow Film Festival returns with bumper line-up Full slate of 2017 films revealed.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

We're bringing you all the latest news and reviews directly from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.



We're looking forward to the Glasgow Film Festival, which kicks off in February.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a copy of Indochine in our latest competition.