La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes

Damien Chazelle's La La Land danced off with a record-breaking seven awards at the Golden Globes last night, including Best Musical or Comedy and acting awards for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The LA-set musical also nudged out Barry Jenkins' fellow Oscar contender Moonlight in the directing and screenplay categories. Jenkins' film about a gay African American coming of age in Miami took home the Best Drama award.

It was a good night too for Paul Verhoeven's Elle , which was named Best Foreign Language Film. Its star Isabelle Huppert picked up the Best Drama Actress award for her portrayal of a woman who aims to track down her attacker after a home invasion. Casey Affleck was named Best Drama Actor for his portrayal of a man grappling with grief in Manchester By The Sea . The Supporting Actor prizes went to Viola Davis for drama Fences and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for his role in thriller Nocturnal Animals Zootropolis was named Best Animated Feature.

Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, used her speech to attack president-elect Donald Trump.

She said: "What is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places."

She added: "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Referring to Trump's attitude and policies, she added: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

The full list of film nominees and winners is below:

Best Film, Drama

Best Film, Comedy or Musical

Best Director

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Best Actor, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Best Film in a Foreign Language

Divines – France

Elle – France

Neruda – Chile

The Salesman – Iran/France

Toni Erdmann – Germany

Best Animated Feature

Best Screenplay

Best Score

Best Song

Can't Stop The Feeling – Trolls

WINNER: City Of Stars – La La Land

Faith – Sing

Gold – Gold

How Far I’ll Go – Moana