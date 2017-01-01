Eye For Film >> News >> La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes

La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes

Damien Chazelle's musical wins record number of awards.

by Amber Wilkinson

La La Land won a record seven Golden Globes, including acting prizes for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
Damien Chazelle's La La Land danced off with a record-breaking seven awards at the Golden Globes last night, including Best Musical or Comedy and acting awards for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The LA-set musical also nudged out Barry Jenkins' fellow Oscar contender Moonlight in the directing and screenplay categories. Jenkins' film about a gay African American coming of age in Miami took home the Best Drama award.

Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes Photo: Courtesy HFPA
It was a good night too for Paul Verhoeven's Elle, which was named Best Foreign Language Film. Its star Isabelle Huppert picked up the Best Drama Actress award for her portrayal of a woman who aims to track down her attacker after a home invasion. Casey Affleck was named Best Drama Actor for his portrayal of a man grappling with grief in Manchester By The Sea. The Supporting Actor prizes went to Viola Davis for drama Fences and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for his role in thriller Nocturnal Animals. Zootropolis was named Best Animated Feature.

Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, used her speech to attack president-elect Donald Trump.

She said: "What is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places."

She added: "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Referring to Trump's attitude and policies, she added: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

The full list of film nominees and winners is below:

Best Film, Drama

Best Film, Comedy or Musical

Best Director

Best Actress, Drama

  • Amy Adams - Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane
  • WINNER: Isabelle Huppert - Elle
  • Ruth Negga - Loving
  • Natalie Portman - Jackie

Best Actor, Drama

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Film in a Foreign Language

  • Divines – France
  • Elle – France
  • Neruda – Chile
  • The Salesman – Iran/France
  • Toni Erdmann – Germany

Best Animated Feature

Best Screenplay

Best Score

Best Song

  • Can't Stop The Feeling – Trolls
  • WINNER: City Of Stars – La La Land
  • Faith – Sing
  • Gold – Gold
  • How Far I’ll Go – Moana

La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes Damien Chazelle's musical wins record number of awards.

