La La Land calls tune at Golden Globes

La La Land won a record seven Golden Globes, including acting prizes for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
The LA-set musical also nudged out Barry Jenkins' fellow Oscar contender Moonlight in the directing and screenplay categories. Jenkins' film about a gay African American coming of age in Miami took home the Best Drama award.
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes Photo: Courtesy HFPA
Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, used her speech to attack president-elect Donald Trump.
She said: "What is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places."
She added: "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."
Referring to Trump's attitude and policies, she added: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."
The full list of film nominees and winners is below:
Best Film, Drama
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- WINNER: Moonlight
Best Film, Comedy or Musical
Best Director
- WINNER: Damien Chazelle - La La Land
- Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea
Best Actress, Drama
- Amy Adams - Arrival
- Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane
- WINNER: Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Ruth Negga - Loving
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
Best Actor, Drama
- WINNER: Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
- Joel Edgerton - Loving
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress, Comedy or Musical
- Annette Bening - 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen
- WINNER: Emma Stone - La La Land
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
- Colin Farrell – The Lobster
- WINNER: Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill – War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
- Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
- Dev Patel – Lion
- WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Viola Davis - Fences
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
Best Film in a Foreign Language
- Divines – France
- Elle – France
- Neruda – Chile
- The Salesman – Iran/France
- Toni Erdmann – Germany
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- Sing
- WINNER: Zootropolis
Best Screenplay
- WINNER: La La Land
- Nocturnal Animals
- Moonlight
- Manchester By The Sea
- Hell Or High Water
Best Score
- Moonlight
- WINNER: La La Land
- Arrival
- Lion
- Hidden Figures
Best Song
- Can't Stop The Feeling – Trolls
- WINNER: City Of Stars – La La Land
- Faith – Sing
- Gold – Gold
- How Far I’ll Go – Moana