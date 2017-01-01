Director Richard Eyre made Companion of Honour

Rylance as Rudloph Abel in Bridge Of Spies Photo: Amblin Entertainment

Notes On A Scandal director Sir Richard Eyre has been made a Companion of Honour for services to drama in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

The list also saw The BFG and Bridge Of Spies star Mark Rylance receive a knighthood and James Bond actress Naomie Harris receive an OBE.

Eyre, 73, who was knighted in 1997, has forged a career across theatre, television and film, with screen credits also including Stage Beauty and upcoming Emma Thompson starrer The Children Act. He received his honour for "services to drama".

Rylance, who has also had a fruitful career on both stage and screen, most recently won an Oscar for his performance in Spielberg's Cold War thriller and will appear in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk next year.

Harris, 40, who is best known for her role as Miss Moneypenny alongside Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise, also stars in Collateral Beauty and heavily touted Oscar contender Moonlight.

Costume designer Jenny Beavan - who won Oscars for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road and A Room With A View - has been honoured with an OBE.

Other film-related names on the list including True Story director Rupert Goold, who is artistic director of the Almeida Theatre and receives an MBE and veteran actress Patricia Routledge, who is best known for her small screen work as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances and the titular detective in Hetty Wainthrop Investigates, was named an