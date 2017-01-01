Eye For Film >> News >> Director Richard Eyre made Companion of Honour

Director Richard Eyre made Companion of Honour

Rylance and Harris also named in Queen's New Year list.

by Amber Wilkinson

Rylance as Rudloph Abel in Bridge Of Spies
Rylance as Rudloph Abel in Bridge Of Spies Photo: Amblin Entertainment
Notes On A Scandal director Sir Richard Eyre has been made a Companion of Honour for services to drama in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

The list also saw The BFG and Bridge Of Spies star Mark Rylance receive a knighthood and James Bond actress Naomie Harris receive an OBE.

Eyre, 73, who was knighted in 1997, has forged a career across theatre, television and film, with screen credits also including Stage Beauty and upcoming Emma Thompson starrer The Children Act. He received his honour for "services to drama".

Rylance, who has also had a fruitful career on both stage and screen, most recently won an Oscar for his performance in Spielberg's Cold War thriller and will appear in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk next year.

Harris, 40, who is best known for her role as Miss Moneypenny alongside Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise, also stars in Collateral Beauty and heavily touted Oscar contender Moonlight.

Costume designer Jenny Beavan - who won Oscars for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road and A Room With A View - has been honoured with an OBE.

Other film-related names on the list including True Story director Rupert Goold, who is artistic director of the Almeida Theatre and receives an MBE and veteran actress Patricia Routledge, who is best known for her small screen work as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances and the titular detective in Hetty Wainthrop Investigates, was named an

Share this with others on...

Movies out this week include:

Assassin's Creed Collateral Beauty Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut Silence Why Him?
News

Cate Blanchett on stage and screen Taking on The Present and speaking out in Manifesto.

Out of sight John Buffalo Mailer on Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Dylan McDermott and Blind.

Stepping into the dark Director Kiro Russo talks about his debut feature Dark Skull.

Director Richard Eyre made Companion of Honour Rylance and Harris also named in Queen's New Year list.

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84 Singin' In The Rain Star dies a day after her daughter.

Carrie Fisher has died Iconic star pronounced dead after heart attack last week.

More news and features

News
Festival Image

Film festivals are taking a festive hiatus just now but we'll have more exciting stuff for you soon from the Sundance Film Festival - check out our early coverage of the premières.

We've recently been covering the French Film Festival UK, the Made in Prague Film Festival and Welsh horror spectacular Abertoir.



Read our full for recent coverage.


Visit our festivals section.

Interact
Competition Picture

Win a set of Bad Santa 2 goodies in our latest competition.