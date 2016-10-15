Eye For Film >> News >> London Short Film Festival programme annnounced

500 films to screen from January 6 to 15.

by Amber Wilkinson

We Are The Lambeth Boys
We Are The Lambeth Boys
The London Short Film Festival has announced the full programme for its 14th edition, which will run from January 6 to 15 2017.

Among the festival highlights is a night entitled David Bowie Sound & Vision, a series of screenings at 19 Picturehouse cinemas across the UK. The showcase, featuring Michael Armstrong's The Image, Alan Yentob's The Cracked Actor and Julien Temple's Jazzin' For Blue Jean, aims to tell the story of his career, taking in three decades, from his experimental beginnings of the Sixties to the golden era of the Seventies to his world of domination in the Eighties.

Also dipping into the archives are two evenings celebrating youth culture across the decades - the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies night will feature Karel Reisz's We Are The Lambeth Boys while the Eighties, Nineties, Noughties and beyond includes Heavy Metal Parking Lot by Jeff Krulik and John Heyn along with Simon Wheatley's Grinding.

The festival will showcase the best of new British shorts, as well as expanding its Night of the Living Docs factual film strand from one night to two, while Glaswegian comic Limmy's Vines will also be showcased at a special event.

The festival will open with Long Live the New Flesh, which features the Moog Sound Lab, will see Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan from Savages experiment with analogue soundscaping, synthesis and effects, alongside live drums, with 16mm visuals by David Leister & Bea Haut (Analogue Recurring).

For details of the programme, visit the official site

Watch a trailer for the festival below.

LSFF2017 Festival Trailer from London Short Film Festival on Vimeo.

