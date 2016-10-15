Berlin announces 2017 Shooting Stars

2017 Shooting Stars

The ten young performers who will be presented during the opening weekend of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival have been announced as the talent European Film Promotion award celebrates its 20th year.

The event culminates in the awards ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on Monday, February 13 where each talent will be presented with their award.

Jury member Lucinda Syson - responsible for casting blockbusters like Batman Begins and Matthew Vaughn's Kick-Ass - said: "The event has become one of the most prestigious platforms for discovering and encouraging incredible new talent across Europe and I am honoured to be a part of the jury. My fellow colleagues in the International Casting Directors Network value this event so much as it provides us with a unique opportunity to meet the actors in one place. We can then put them forward for projects whereas we may never have previously considered them."

Further members of the 2017 jury are: former Shooting Star Dorka Gryllus from Hungary, director Xavier Koller from Switzerland, Portuguese producer Pandora da Cunha Telles and Swedish film critic and writer Jan Lumholdt.

The full list of shooting stars is below:

Esben Smed (Denmark)

Selected films/TV series: Letters for Amina by Jacob Bitsch Summer of 92 by Kasper Barfoed Follow the Money by Per Fly

Jury’s comment: “This is one intense, high octane Dane. To meet him when he's angry is somewhat disturbing. And we mean this in the nicest possible way. Esben's presence is unquestionable and fills up the screen with great edge.”

Louis Hofmann (Germany)

Selected films: Land Of Mine by Martin Pieter Zandvliet Center Of My World by Jakob M. Erwa Sanctuary by Marc Brummund 10941

Jury’s comment: “He is one of those raw talents, fresh, natural and seemingly effortless. Louis moves from part to part with a spectacular innocence that transcends the screen.”

Allessandro Borghi (Italy)

Selected films: Don't Be Bad by Claudio Caligari Suburra by Stefano Sollima I Was A Dreamer by Michele Vannucci

Jury's comment: “The charisma is uncanny. Fuelled with a fiery energy, Alessandro seems nothing less than unstoppable for the time being. We also find his body language really impressive.”

Elina Vaska (Latvia)

Selected film: Mellow Mud by Renars Vimba

Jury’s comment: “She has just made her debut, and what a debut this is. We could compare with some classic predecessors, but we won't. Elina's performance is all her own, subtle, contemplative and with a soulful glow. It is the power of the unspoken in a very pure form.”

Zofia Wichlacz (Poland)

Selected films: Warsaw 44 by Jan Komasa Afterimage by Andrzej Wajda Amok by Kasia Adamik

Jury’s comment: “She truly holds her ground. With serene compassion and internal life, Zofia illuminates the screen and remains in our eye long after the lights go out. Not only do we want to look for her in the future, we are simply compelled to do so.”

Victoria Guerra (Portugal)

Selected films: Cosmos by Andrzej Zulawski Impossible Love by António Pedro Vasconcelos Casanova Variations by Michael Sturminger

Jury’s comment: “With timeless elegance, she portrays femininity in classic form. However, behind an air of purity, a sense of seductiveness is rarely far away, sometimes even strokes of mischief. So beware of Victoria.”

Tudor Aaron Istodor (Romania)

Selected films: The Fixer by Adrian Sitaru Ashes And Blood by Fanny Ardant Tertium Non Datur by Lucian Pintilie

Jury’s comment:

Marusa Majer (Slovenia)

Selected films: Ivan by Janez Burger Driving School by Janez Burger Schoolmates by Darko Sinko

Jury’s comment: “She gives a fearless, gritty and thoroughly soul-bearing quality to her work, that goes under both her and our skins – and refuses to let go. Maruša conveys a female animalism of a rarely seen strength.”

Karin Franz Körlof (Sweden)

Selected films/TV series: A Serious Game by Pernilla August Blue Eyes (TV series) by Emiliano Goessens/Fredrik Edfeldt/Henrik Georgsson Garden Lane by Olof Spaak

Jury’s comment: “Significant tension of the good, even sensuous kind, is clearly felt in her aura and her firm gaze. Karin demonstrates versatility, drive, composition and courage, also when taking the darker emotional paths of the story at hand."

Hannah Hoekstra (The Netherlands)

Selected films: The Fury by André van Duren Hemel by Sacha Polak App by Bobby Boermans

Jury’s comment “Sharp, precise, earthy and no-nonsense are exclamations that come to mind when encountering her work. With refined acting skills, Hannah exquisitely combines a fragile look with considerable strength.”