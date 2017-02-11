""

Emiliano Rocha Minter's film opens with darkness. Don't worry: there is probably nothing wrong with your machine. This is a film about interiors so it's well suited to watching at home, ideally inside a cave of your own construction (or, potentially, on your laptop underneath the bedcovers). Despite its marketing as horror or art it contains a lot of explicit sexual content so it might not be the ideal choice for watching with your mum or with a mixed group of friends, but it's likely that some people purchasing this Blu-ray will, ahem, make extensive use of it.

That aside, there's a strong set of special features here, sufficient to boost the disc's star rating above that of the film itself. First up are two short films similar in tone to the feature presentation. Dentro, shot in black and white with some beautiful lighting work, interweaves themes of existential despair and coppicing, whilst Videohome is very much focused on sound and has in common with Minter's work both a tendency to be derivative and a conviction that penises are innately and unceasingly entertaining. It also features a happy dog. Alongside this is a short talk about the main film delivered by critic Virginie Sélavy, an interview with director Emiliano Rocha Minter and further interviews with stars Noé Hernandez, Maria Evoli and Diego Gamaliel. These offer variable levels of insight but are crowded with anecdotes that will appeal to those who enjoyed the film and want to know more about it.

Finally, there's a stills gallery (some really awful shots that might have been taken accidentally when someone dropped their phone, plus a couple of good ones) and the trailer, which is the most impressive piece of work here, making the film look much more interesting than it is. It's an impressively solid package. We Are The Flesh might not quite deliver the bang you were looking for but you'll still get a fair amount for your buck.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 11 Feb 2017