""

Hoon-jung Park's atmospheric thriller transfers well to Blu-ray, though you really should watch it on the biggest possible screen. It's accompanied here by a very tight and impressive teaser trailer and a slightly less effective but still impactful theatrical trailer.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 05 Nov 2017