The Incredible Shrinking Man

""

A beautifully restored, high definition version of this Fifties classic is accompanied here by the original Super 8 version for home viewing, a treat if you have a home projection system and want something closer to the traditional experience. The original trailers are also present.

Documentary Auteur On The Campus: Jack Arnold At Universal takes a wider perspective on the director's work, looking at other favourites like Tarantula and Creature From The Black Lagoon. A shorter documentary puts Richard Matheson's original story and adaptation in context, and there's a rich audio commentary by film historian Tim Lucas, who certainly knows his stuff on this subject, even if he does pronounce penchant to rhyme with trenchant.

This is, says one of the trailers, 'a motion picture you will talk about for years to come.' It's probable that nobody anticipated that we would be doing so six decades later, but this Blu-ray will help your understand why we are.

Reviewed on: 10 Nov 2017