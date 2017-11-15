Eye For Film >> Movies >> Tag (2015) Blu-Ray Review

Tag

Blu-Ray Rating: ****

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Tag
""

Copy pictureSion Sono's cult following pretty much guarantees the success of this film on home entertainment, so it's nice to see that care has still been taken and this in a great transfer, nicely packaged. There's only one extra, a trailer that looks tempting if watched first but which is much more entertaining (and horrific) if watched after you've seen the main feature.

Reviewed on: 15 Nov 2017
A girl's life cascades into chaos as everyone around her suffers a gruesome fate while she herself becomes less and less certain of who she is and what kind of a world she lives in.

Product Code: B07542DJNK

Region: 0

Extras: Theatrical trailer, subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

