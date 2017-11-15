Eye For Film >> Movies >> Tag (2015) Blu-Ray Review
Tag
Reviewed by: Jennie KermodeRead Jennie Kermode's film review of Tag
Sion Sono's cult following pretty much guarantees the success of this film on home entertainment, so it's nice to see that care has still been taken and this in a great transfer, nicely packaged. There's only one extra, a trailer that looks tempting if watched first but which is much more entertaining (and horrific) if watched after you've seen the main feature.Reviewed on: 15 Nov 2017
Share this with others on...