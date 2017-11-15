""

Sion Sono's cult following pretty much guarantees the success of this film on home entertainment, so it's nice to see that care has still been taken and this in a great transfer, nicely packaged. There's only one extra, a trailer that looks tempting if watched first but which is much more entertaining (and horrific) if watched after you've seen the main feature.

Reviewed on: 15 Nov 2017