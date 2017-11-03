Eye For Film >> Movies >> Fear In The Night (1972) Blu-Ray Review

Fear In The Night

Blu-Ray Rating: ***

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Read Jennie Kermode's film review of Fear In The Night
Fear In The Night
""

A beautiful new restoration brings out the best in a film where details of colour and contrast really matter, and lets the film's impressive score soar the way it once did in ciemas. Also available on this new edition Blu-ray is a feature looking at the history and importance of the film. It makes a couple of rather fanciful claims about what it was first at, but is otherwise good and contains some great stories. The original theatrical trailer makes a nice companion piece.

Reviewed on: 03 Nov 2017
Share this with others on...
A young woman recovering from a nervous breakdown moves with her husband to a boys' school and finds herself being terrorised by a mysterious one-armed man, but nobody believes her.

Product Code: B0753QK9Q5

Region: 2

Extras: End Of Term: Inside Fear In The Night, trailer

Search database: