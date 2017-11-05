Eye For Film >> Movies >> Blood From The Mummy's Tomb (1971) Blu-Ray Review

Blood From The Mummy's Tomb

Blu-Ray Rating: ***1/2

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Read Jennie Kermode's film review of Blood From The Mummy's Tomb
Blood From The Mummy's Tomb
""

Copy pictureA standard DVD version and a high quality Blu-ray version are available in this package. The restoration work is impressive and really makes the most of the film's rich colours. Also present is a feature in which film scholars and journalists discuss the history of the film, with additional contributions from star Valerie Leon.

Reviewed on: 05 Nov 2017
Share this with others on...
Blood From The Mummy's Tomb packshot
A beautiful jewel taken from a tomb holds the secret to renewed life for a murderous Ancient Egyptian princess.
Amazon link

Product Code: B0753P27VH

Region: 2

Extras: The Pharaoh's Curse: Inside Blood From the Mummy's Tomb

Search database: