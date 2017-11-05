Blood From The Mummy's Tomb

""

A standard DVD version and a high quality Blu-ray version are available in this package. The restoration work is impressive and really makes the most of the film's rich colours. Also present is a feature in which film scholars and journalists discuss the history of the film, with additional contributions from star Valerie Leon.

Reviewed on: 05 Nov 2017