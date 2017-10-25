Thor: Ragnarok

"Wow, and double wow! Ragnarok knows how to party"

Just when you thought Thor a bore and Marvel movies a waste of oxygen, along comes Taika Waititi, half Jewish, half Maori, actor, artist, stand up comedian, writer/director of Boy and the best thing to come out of New Zealand since Peter (Lord Of The Rings) Jackson.

What makes Ragnarok exceptional compared to the effects driven ya-yas that came before is humour. Who would have thought that Chris Hemsworth, the Aussie hunksman of Avengers Assemble and Rush could be funny? Here he demonstrates a lightness of touch that fits perfectly into a scenario that rejoices in stretching imagination to the outer reaches of comicbook excess.

Plot? Let's not go there.

Maybe a little. Thor's dad (Anthony Hopkins) dies. His brother (Tom Hiddleston) can't be trusted. His sister (Kate Blanchett) wants to rule the universe. Assorted monsters attempt to kill everyone. Cities are destroyed. Magic plays a big part. Violent death and torture question the 12A certificate.

Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a blink-and-blow moment. Ditto Sam Neill and Matt Damon who appear and disappear so fast you don't notice them. But hey! Is that Scarlett Johnansson who's face flips and flashes for a second? Stars in the sky. Stars on the screen. Part of the fun, son.

The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is involved in a real sense, as is Jeff Goldblum who plays the leader of fools as if top billing for a transvestite gala evening. Add to them Idris Elba who helps the saddos in cheap hand-me-downs from being wiped out by Kate's army of nasties and Tessa Thompson, no relation to Tutti Frutti's very own Emma, a sexy valkyrie with gender nullifying fighting skills.

Wow, and double wow! Ragnarok knows how to party. As for the specials, CGI and all that, the true artists of the blockbuster, you can only sit in a state of a-maze-ment, fearful to breathe in case the spell is broken.

Your worries come later when you are asked, "What's it all about?"

Does it matter?

Reviewed on: 25 Oct 2017