"Laughing at morons and drunk people and social incompetents feels embarrassing and uncomfortable"

Why are weddings worse than funerals?

At weddings the family has to cope with a series of mini breakdowns because the caterers screwed up and someone's uncle is pissed out of his brain and causing mayhem amongst the bridesmaids and the guy with the fireworks never showed. The guests have to smile and look happy, or at least give an impression of love-is-in-the-air for the sake of the moment.

Funerals are easy. You act natural and look depressed.

Films about weddings tend to be comedies which explains a lot. Table 19 wants to be funny like the lizard who wants to be a penguin but the suit doesn't fit.

American weddings, certainly those in movies, are status symbols, the more expensive the better, and there's always a table where the no hopers and the never weres are put, such as the nanny (June Squibb) everyone has forgotten and the warring couple (Lisa Kudrow and Craig Robinson) who run some fancy restaurant and the tall English ex con (Stephen Merchant) with an IQ of 12.

The one you are supposed to care about is Eloise (Anna Kendrick). She's the best man's most recent dumpee. In fact, she's too good for Table 19, while he's a half shaved rat who should be reported to Vermin Extraction Inc. She thinks she wants him back which proves she must be deranged. Scream at the screen, "Run for your life, hon!" That applies to the audience as well by the way.

Laughing at morons and drunk people and social incompetents feels embarrassing and uncomfortable until you realise what the filmmakers are trying to do which is induce sympathy for the fools and understanding for the lonely.

That's pushing it.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 06 Apr 2017